7 Best Hobby Lobby Last-Minute Christmas Deals, According to Interior Designers

Designers reveal the smartest Hobby Lobby Christmas décor deals for 2025 that elevate your home.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby has high quality home decor to give your house a festive touch this holiday season. “Frosted bottle brush trees, budget-friendly holiday florals, and surprisingly realistic gingerbread-themed pieces,” are all ideal holiday decor according to Colleen Bennett, Founder and Principal Designer at CBB Design Firm. “The vintage-inspired accents, crystal picks that add a touch of sparkle, and unique ornaments like twisted icicles” all add so much to your display this holiday season.

1 Miniature Seasonal Trees

Miniature Seasonal Trees are ideal for sprinkling around the home, scattered throughout various displays for just $2.99. “Frosted bottle brush trees [are] small, versatile, and perfect for styling shelves, mantels, and tabletops,” Bennett stated.

2 A Touch Of Sparkle

Whether you choose glass, crystal, or even simply this Silver Glitter Ornament Set for $12.49, add some elegance to your tree. “[Crystal pieces are] great for adding shimmer to trees and garlands, now available in new colors for 2025,” Bennett said.

3 Gingerbread People & Houses Banner

There are so many gingerbread items to choose from. “From plates to cookie jars, Hobby Lobby carries charming and affordable “dupes” of high-end gingerbread-themed items,” Bennett explains. Even this Gingerbread People & Houses Banner for $1.99 add a festive touch to the fireplace mantel.

4 Christmas Tree Water Hyacinth Wall Decor

Christmas florals are a great addition to your holiday decorations. “I love Hobby Lobby’s selection of inexpensive stems, including poinsettias, berry sprigs, and pine cone stems,” Bennett said. This Christmas Tree Water Hyacinth Wall Decor for $10.49 is a statement piece for the wall that incorporates some greenery and pinecones.

5 Pine Garland

Pine and greenery add a lot to a room’s display. “[The Norfolk stems are a] fan favorite for their soft, realistic look—ideal for vases, tablescapes, or draping over light fixtures,” Bennett said. Go for some greenery like the Pine Garland for just $5.99 to give your home a forest feel for the holidays.

6 Light Up Leaf & Mini Globe

Browse through Hobby Lobby’s selection of garland to see what fits you and your home. “Look for lush, natural-looking options, especially the Norfolk-style varieties,” Bennett said about finding the proper garland or wreaths. Incorporate soft lighting with the Light Up Leaf & Mini Globe Garland for $6.99.

7 Twisted Icicle Ornament Set

Be on the lookout for unique ornaments to add something special to the tree like the Twisted Icicle Ornament Set for just $4.49. “A go-to spot for affordable items that capture an antique look, such as ornate frames, risers, and trays,” Bennett said about finding decorations with a vintage vibe at Hobby Lobby. Look for vintage, or statement ornaments to add character to your tree, as well. “Standout picks include twisted icicle ornaments, which add a beautiful, eye-catching detail to any tree.”