11 Hobby Lobby Christmas Finds That Feel Nostalgic at 60% Off

These Hobby Lobby Christmas finds bring back nostalgic holiday style for 60 percent off.

With just over a week left until Christmas there is still time to stock up on holiday decorations. And Hobby Lobby is making it even more enticing to buy everything for the holidays at this late stage. All Christmas decor, including ornaments, crafts, and candles, is now 60 percent off, resulting in the best deals of the season. There are so many nostalgic festive finds on the website and in stores. Here are 11 Christmas finds at Hobby Lobby that feel like nostalgic holiday decor, priced at 60 percent off.

1 Food Ornaments

There are so many nostalgia-inducing novelty ornaments at Hobby Lobby. Any ice cream lover will enjoy this The Christmas Shoppe Cookies & Cream Pint Ornament, on sale for $3.60. There are even nutritional facts and an ingredients section on the back for added realism. This Ruz Funyuns Ornament is another option, as it looks just like the bag of onion-flavored rings, and makes a cute gift for any snacker.

2 And Grinch Mini Ornaments

Hobby Lobby has a smaller aisle of mini ornaments for smaller trees. I love this Hallmark Grinch Mini Ornaments set, on sale for $10. It includes your favorite holiday characters, including The Grinch, Max the Dog, and Cindy Lou Who.

3 Tinsel Garlands

Does anything scream vintage Christmas more than tinsel? The Christmas Shoppe Tinsel Garland, priced at $4, is a customer favorite. “While not very long it s so full that makes quite a statement no matter how it’s used. Wrap columns or add a small piece of this garland to a ribbon for a custom-wrapped look! Beautiful and useful! This garland does not disappoint!” writes a shopper. The biggest complaint? They are hard to find.

4 A Grinchmas Tree

Hobby Lobby offers a wide assortment of artificial Christmas trees, ranging from traditional, realistic green trees to pink flocked attention-grabbers, and even Merry Grinchmas trees like this one. They are all 60 percent off, as with the other Christmas decorations.

5 This Pink Vintage Looking Decoration

The Merry Pinkmas trend is going strong, and this Hobby Lobby Light-Up Ceramic Christmas Tree, offers such a fun vintage vibe. It also comes in other colors. “Lights up bright and beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I bought it yesterday and after trying mines in person I really want another one, it’s absolutely gorgeous!!!”

6 Bottle Brush Trees

The popular Hobby Lobby Pink Bottle Brush Tree, priced at $6.40, is a nostalgic decoration that never goes out of style. “The vibrant decoration has a retro-looking body with its bottle brush design and metallic pink ornaments,” writes the brand.

7 This Countdown to Christmas Calendar

There are so many incredible vintage-inspired decorations at Hobby Lobby. I love this Days ‘Til Christmas Vintage Block Calendar, on sale for $4.80. It is such a fun Advent calendar to help your family count down to the big day, and though it is almost Christmas, it’s such a steal that you should buy it and store it until next year.

8 A Traditional Throw Rug

This plaid Fringe Rug will brighten your kitchen, entryway, or bathroom in a nostalgic plaid print. The farmhouse-style rustic rug is just $4.40, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off Christmas deal.

9 A Timeless Wreath

This Harmony Bells Pine Wreath looks like something out of the Pottery Barn catalogue. It is simple yet festive, with a twig base adorned with lush pine needles, a black velvet bow at the bottom, and distressed cylindrical bells. And it’s just $28 after 60% off. “This wreath is so pretty in person and is amazing quality. For the sale price it is a steal! I really wanted a wreath with the bells on it and this was simply perfect. I added a single strand of battery pack lights. I highly recommend this wreath!” writes a shopper.

10 Christmas Candles

Does anything bring you back in time faster than scent? The holiday candles at Hobby Lobby are all 60% off, too. This Tree Trimming Jar Candle, $7.60, smells like a live tree. “Best candle ever went back 2 days later all gone. Need more in stores and online,” writes a shopper. “This candle smells amazing!” adds another.

11 Craft Kits

This Brother Sister Design Studio Gingerbread Man Ornament Craft Kit has everything you need to design an adorable, nostalgic ornament, and it’s on sale for $2. These make thoughtful gifts for loved ones.