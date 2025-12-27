These Hobby Lobby deals are a steal before the year comes to a close.

The biggest season of the year may be over at Hobby Lobby, but the store is making it even more enticing to shop. There is a serious sale at the arts, crafts, and home store, with many popular items at half off. What should you shop for before the end of 2025? Here are 7 Hobby Lobby finds on sale to grab before the year is over.

1 This Round Tree Wall Hanging

This Rustic Tree Round Wall Decor evokes a tree of life and is perfect for the new year. Get it on sale for $40.49 from $80.99. “This is a beautiful piece of art. Even better, there is enough space to run a set of battery operated lights hidden around the frame and behind the tree. It adds light and shadows making it even more interesting. Love it!” writes a shopper. “I saw this in someone’s kitchen online on a decorating forum. I had to have it. So glad I did as the price is right. The item is very well made and of substantial size for a big wall. won’t be disappointed in this purchase I promise. Nice hanger too!” adds another.

2 Rustic Wood Shelves

This Silver Rustic Barnwood Wall Shelf is perfect for displaying decorative items. Get it for $17.99, half off the original price of $35.99. “I loved my rustic shelves, despite the reviews, they look AMAZING on my kitchen, we end up removing the black racket and replaced it with these beautiful corbels I also purchased from hobby lobby. Yes they were not easy to place but with patience it can,” one shopper says.

3 A Gorgeous Vintage Tapestry

Vintage Flowers Tapestry Canvas Wall Decor is also half off, $22.49 from $44.99. “I absolutely love this tapestry. It looks so beautiful,” writes a shopper. “This was perfect for above my king size bed. Just the right mix of neutral tones to tie the room together,” another adds.

4 A Great Clock

This Vintage Modern Wood Wall Clock looks a lot more expensive than it is. Get it on sale for $54.99, half of the regular price $109.99. “I have had this clock for at least 3-4 years. Keeps time well. I’ve had to replace the battery a few times but no problems with it continuing to keep time. It fits in will with my decor. It does make the ‘ticking’ sound, but that doesn’t bother me,” one says.

5 A Welcome Sign

This Welcome Wood Wall Decor is a simple yet impactful addition to your entryway, now just $27.49, down from $54.99. “This makes for a beautiful accessory to any home. I was driving around the neighborhood this afternoon and saw one. I thought oh my that is really nice. Saw a second one before I got home and knew I wanted one for my home. Now I have one and i’m happy,” writes a shopper.

6 This Tiered Metal Tray

This Black Three-Tiered Metal Tray is $12.99 and is also half off. “Perfect for kitchen Holiday displays! Purchased in time to use for Christmas, but I can see it being used for Halloween, Thanksgiving, etc in the future! Super deal. Sturdy and well made. Easy to assemble. Couldn’t be happier! 5 Stars!! Highly recommend!” one shopper wrote.

7 These Velvet Blackout Window Curtains

Shoppers love Hobby Lobby’s window treatments, including the Velvet Blackout Window Curtains. They are on sale for half off, starting at $8.49. “The curtains are a soft velvet material. They are definitely blackout curtains which I love and the color is perfect for fall. I got them on sale so thought the material might be thin or not the best but I was wrong. I washed them before putting up and the material still remained soft,” one shopper says.