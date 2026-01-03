Shoppers are buzzing about these fresh Hobby Lobby finds for a stylish start to 2026.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there is one holiday that Hobby Lobby lives and breathes, it is Christmas. The store begins stocking holiday-inspired decor and gifts as early as the summer months and is a mecca for all things festive through December. Now that Christmas is behind us and 2026 has commenced, what are shoppers buying? Here are 7 Hobby Lobby home finds shoppers love going into 2026.

1 “Mind Blowing” Gallery Wall Frames

Shoppers always go wild over the frame selection at Hobby Lobby, but recently influencers are losing their minds over a new product. “$28 dollar gallery wall frames at Hobby Lobby!!! And in this size (25×25) mind blown! And yes there is art inside, but can confirm – you can easily replace with a family photo to create a gallery wall. Yay 🎉

SKU: 6004105,” Staged by Ana Egger wrote in a post.

2 Fresh Spring Baskets

Another category that Hobby Lobby nails every time? Baskets. The store recently shared a photo of some new arrivals. “Refresh your home with decorative storage, shelves, and trays,” they captioned it. I especially love the baskets with lids, as you can stash and hide items you want out of sight.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Fresh Florals

Hobby Lobby is also famous for its fantastic selection of faux flowers, wreaths, and other foliage. The store recently got a shipment of spring-inspired decor, including fake flowers. “Chase the winter blues with fresh florals and decor from The Spring Shop,” they wrote.

4 So Much Valentine’s Day Decor

Valentine’s Day is the next big holiday and Hobby Lobby is here to help you get your home decorated for it. “Valentine’s Day decor at Hobby Lobby !! From bows to gifts and home decor, this is your sign to decorate early,” Local Crafty Girl wrote. I especially love the gorgeous garland options.

5 Spring Diamond Painting Kits

If you are into painting and a fan of the popular Diamond Painting Kits, run to Hobby Lobby. “Hobby Lobby is stocking the Spring Diamond Painting Kits. My store is just now putting them out and I am seeing some new ones and some repeats from last year,” writes an influencer. Some are even mounted onto the frame!

6 Spring Decor Is 40 Percent Off

Spring decor, including throw pillows and bedding, is already on sale. “STOP 🛑 Hobby Lobby is 40% OFF and spring decor is taking over 🌸 These pillows are EVERYTHING,” one influencer captioned a post.

7 And, Christmas Is 80 Percent Off

Now is the time to stock up on holiday decor for next year. Coupon with Kayla revealed all the details about holiday markdowns. “Hobby Lobby Christmas has hit 80% off 🎉 And I’ve been hearing that 90% off is Jan 2 which is just in a few days 👀 Let’s hope that’s true!” she captioned a post.