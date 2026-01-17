5 Unexpected Ross Dress for Less Finds Shoppers Can’t Believe Are This Cheap

From novelty décor to quirky home finds, these Ross items surprised shoppers with how little they cost.

Sure, you already know that Ross Dress for Less is a great place to shop for name-brand sneakers, clothing, Sephora finds, cozy blankets and bedding, and more. But one of my favorite things to do when shopping at the discount store is discovering the most random items hiding on shelves. Over the weekend, my son and I visited our local store and found many unique items you wouldn’t expect to see at Ross. Here are the 5 most random things at Ross Dress for Less right now.

1 This Queen of Heart Decor Set

Love is in the air at Ross Dress for Less. There are many conventional decorations, such as heart-adorned blankets, towels, and ceramic pieces. But I found this boxed Queen of Hearts and Dice set, which won me over. The set of three pieces was just $9.99 and offered significant energy and design. I also found some adorable Sweethearts-inspired Be Mine decorations and even a Juicy Couture Angel Cake Milkshake candle that smelled like dessert for $10.99.

2 A Reese’s Blanket

What do you get your Valentine that has a thing for cozy blankets and Reese’s candy? Why, a Valentine’s Day blanket decorated with Reese’s. My son and I both got laughs over this throw blanket. But in all seriousness, the Hershey’s Official Licensed Product is soft to the touch and costs just $14.99.

3 These Ramen Noodle Specific Bowl Sets

I was surprised to find an entire section of ramen noodle bowl sets. Each featured a different bowl design: some square, some round, some resembling old-school takeout containers, and others decorated with Kung Fu Panda. Each comes with chopsticks and is priced affordably, ranging from $2.49 to $3.49. Slurping noodles will never be the same.

4 Novely Items From Your Favorite Shows and Movies

Ross definitely carries random stuff. Near the registers, I found a shelf with movie and television collectibles, including an Ultimate Dress-Up E.T. doll with a dress and hat on sale for $13.99 and a Hocus Pocus Sarah Sanderson figurine for $7.99.

5 A Faux Bonsai

Spring is springing at Ross Dress for Less. There are many faux plants and flowers filling the store aisles, but only one fake Bonsai tree. This red blooming mini tree was in a league of its own, sitting lonely on a shelf with nothing similar nearby. It comes complete with a ceramic pot and pebbles. The pretend plant can be yours for $16.99.