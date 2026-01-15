Shop artwork, outdoor decor, furniture, and more.

The best way to beat the winter blues? A trip to the mall, of course! I don’t make the rules, I just follow them. And now that I’ve packed away the last remnants of my Christmas decorations, I’m more than ready to get my home ready for spring. I’m taking my wallet to Kirkland’s, where new spring decor, artwork, and furniture are in full bloom. Keep reading to discover the 11 best new Kirkland’s spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Tulip Easter Egg Mixed Wreath

Who said decorative wreaths were only a Christmastime festivity? Perfect for spring, this Tulip Easter Egg Mixed Wreath (on sale for $37) features a colorful arrangement of faux tulips, lavender sprigs, greenery, and speckled eggs.

2 Floral Framed Canvas Art Prints

You’d be surprised how much artwork can breathe new life into a room—and unlike assembling new furniture, installation is very low-effort. This statement-making Flowers in Striped Vase Framed Canvas Art Print (on sale for $112) is ideal for filling empty space over furniture, while the Big Bloom Bouquet Framed Canvas Art Print (on sale for $98) would make a great addition to a gallery wall.

3 Outdoor Rattan Bunny Statues

Get your front porch spring-ready with these adorable Outdoor Rattan Bunny Statues ($100 for a set of two).

4 Lambs Ear Arrangement in Shell Vase

You don’t need to be a green thumb to be able to enjoy the lush greenery of this faux Lambs Ear Arrangement in Shell Vase ($25).

5 Blue Tonal Ivy Lumbar Pillow

Add a pop of color to your couch or reading chair with this Blue Tonal Ivy Lumbar Pillow ($25) and its embroidered botanical motif. If your furniture already serves as an accent color, you can also pick up the lumbar pillow in white.

6 White Ceramic Table Lamp with 3D Flowers

This White Ceramic Table Lamp with 3D Flowers ($100) takes the spotlight. The striking contrast between the 3D floral appliqué design and muted fabric shade makes it a statement piece in and of itself.

7 Blue Stripe Upholstered Paulina Loveseat

Fans of the coastal grandmother aesthetic will love this Blue Stripe Upholstered Paulina Loveseat ($700). It has wood spindle legs, curved armrests, and a tight backrest; the linen cushions are filled with high-density foam for long-lasting comfort.

8 Easter Egg Trio Coir Doormat

Another budget-friendly way to revamp your home for spring is by replacing your current doormat with a festive one, much like this Easter Egg Trio Coir Doormat (on sale for $12). What I love most about it is that it has a rubber backing for extra stability.

9 Dahlia Mix Beaded Wood Wreath

Welcome spring with this earthy-inspired Dahlia Mix Beaded Wood Wreath (on sale for $34). It’s crafted from faux floral and thistles, rich greenery, and burlap accents.

10 Faded Floral Print Scatter Rug

Vintage meets country chic in this accent jute Faded Floral Print Scatter Rug ($30). It measures 45 inches by 27 inches.

11 Pink Whirlwind Blossoms Drying Mat

Snag this Pink Whirlwind Blossoms Drying Mat ($10) for the kitchen—maybe now you’ll look forward to washing the dishes?