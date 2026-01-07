11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Most of these decor and furniture items are on sale and under $50!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking to turn over a new leaf in 2026? Furniture upgrades and redecorating are easy ways to breathe new life into your space—and it doesn’t have to cost a shiny penny either! We scoured Kirkland’s for the best furniture and home decor finds (including Valentine’s Day decorations!), a majority of which are on sale and retailing for less than $50. Ahead, shop the 11 best new Kirkland’s home items hitting shelves this week.

1 Pink Bow & Heart-Shaped Boxwood Wreath

Christmas may be over, but Kirkland’s has this cute Pink Bow & Heart-Shaped Boxwood Wreath (on sale for $37) just in time for Valentine’s Day. Keep it up all February long!

2 Gold Arch Floor Lamp with Pleated Linen Shade

If you collect antiques or enjoy thrifting decor, consider adding this Gold Arch Floor Lamp with Pleated Linen Shade (on sale for $119) to your setup. Its brass metal structure and tapered lamp shade have a vintage vibe to it, albeit its classic charm still complements more modern aesthetics.

3 Ivory Sloan Chair & Ottoman Set

For the utmost comfort, treat yourself to this Ivory Sloan Chair & Ottoman Set (on sale for $360). The chair, which can support up to 330 pounds, is packed with high-density foam for cushioned support and has rolled armrests—perfect for resting your elbows on while reading a book. It also comes with a cable-knit pillow.

4 XOXO Valentine Envelope Doormat

Go all out with your Valentine’s Day decorations this lovey-dovey season with the XOXO Valentine Envelope Doormat (on sale for $12). Its stylish design adds curb appeal, and the coir fibers prevent dirt and allergens from entering your home.

5 Loloi Denim Fog Rosette Traditional Area Rug

This Loloi Denim Fog Rosette Traditional Area Rug (on sale for $161) is crafted from plush polyester that’s so soft it feels like you’re walking on clouds. It measures 8×10 feet and is vacuum-safe (just remove the beater bar beforehand).

6 Carved Wood Wall Shelves

Who said floating shelves have to be plain and boring? Display plants, books, picture frames, candles, and small tchotchkes using this White Carved Wood Wall Shelf, or if you prefer a pop of color, this Blue Carved Wood Wall Shelf, both of which are on sale right now for just $20 a piece.

7 Natural Mango Wood Beaded Ladder

A storage solution that doubles as wall decor? Sign me up! This Natural Mango Wood Beaded Blanket Ladder (on sale for $49) reduces clutter, saves on floor space, and allows you to utilize ottoman/couch storage for spare pillows, board games, and other living room items.

8 Set of 3 Blue Floral Toile Canisters

Made from durable, food-safe stoneware, this Set of 3 Blue Floral Toile Canisters (on sale for $42) is ideal for storing dry ingredients like flour, sugar, grains, oats, pasta, nuts, and dried fruit. The canisters are also both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

9 Wooden Dog Porch Statues

Get your front yard Valentine’s Day-ready with this cute Wooden Dog Love Porch Statue ($60). And while you’re at it, grab this Wooden Dog with Easter Bunny Ears Porch Statue ($60) for Easter, too!

10 Taper Candle with Wall Sconce

Stylish and functional, this Taper Candle with Wall Sconce ($25) has a slender frame (perfect for gallery walls and entryways!) and an engraved opening for hanging (no guesswork needed!).

11 Conversation Hearts Pillow & Table Runner

Deck the halls (or in this case, breakfast nook) for Valentine’s Day with this Conversation Hearts Table Runner ($35) and Conversation Hearts Pillow ($40), both of which are made from soft cotton.