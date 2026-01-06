11 Best HomeGoods Decor New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Right Now

These new HomeGoods decor arrivals are flying off shelves thanks to fresh spring style.

It may be the middle of winter outside, but spring has sprung at HomeGoods! During my weekly trip to America’s favorite discount home store, I found so many fresh new finds that I wanted to throw in my cart. From crisp, floral bedding sets and Valentine’s Day throw pillows and blankets to chic chinoiserie ginger jars and fabulous lamps, furniture pieces, and even area rugs, the store’s inventory has been significantly replenished. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods decor arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 So Many White Window Treatments

Most interior designers will tell you that if you want a cheap window treatment that looks a lot more luxurious than it is, stick to white. The only problem I have with buying window treatments at HomeGoods is finding enough panels for a room. Right now, there are so many in stock, and different fabrics and textures.

2 A Fabulous Floral William Morris Bedding Set

This fabulous floral William Morris bedding set will transform your bedroom into a spring garden. The “strawberry thief” pattern is the designer’s most famous and iconic, resembling a strawberry patch. Get the Queen-sized quilt and shams for $89.99.

3 Valentine’s Day Pillows and Blankets

Over the weekend, as I was taking down my holiday decorations, it was a little crushing. My daughter said, “Well, let’s go buy Valentine’s Day decorations to replace them.” Smart girl. HomeGoods is stocked with cheerful, love-inspired items, including throw pillows and blankets.

4 And, Spring Wreaths

I am in several home design-related Facebook groups, and one of the most common questions people are asking right now is what to replace their holiday wreaths with. HomeGoods has the answer. There are many spring- and season-neutral options in the store. If you want to keep it clean, I recommend opting for a magnolia leaf wreath.

5 Area Rugs

Whether you want to buy a cheap and chic area rug or are willing to splurge on a designer wool floor covering, HomeGoods has options. In addition to the smaller rolled up rugs, there are huge area rugs big enough to fit a large room hanging on the racks. During this shopping trip, I found several gorgeous options.

6 A Great Little Accent Piece

HomeGoods is also an excellent resource for furniture. I have found tons of accent pieces with ample storage on the floor of my store. Whenever I am looking for something like this, it is always my first stop.

7 This High-End Duvet Cover

You can find very affordable duvet covers at HomeGoods, but the store also carries high-end luxury bedding. I found this INUP Home duvet, a clean, striped bed cover, for $59.99, which oozes simple luxury.

8 Textile Table Lamps

My HomeGoods’ lamp department had just been replenished, and I found many incredible finds. This pair of Cynthia Rowley textile table lamps was super unique. Each one is made of canvas and costs $29.99 or $60 for a pair.

9 A Set of Chairs

When you find matching chairs at HomeGoods, buy them. On occasion, a store will receive a shipment of matching sofas and/or chairs. If it’s something you like, I suggest hopping on it asap. My store had two designer chairs on display at $599.99 each, and I can confirm they were Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware quality at a fraction of the price.

10 Unique Wall Art

Cat lovers will appreciate this regal kitty framed piece. My store always has attention-grabbing framed pieces from artist Sapna Shah for affordable prices. This 16 x 10 piece was just $24.99.

11 And All These Gorgeous Ginger Jars

Anyone into the Grandmillennial look will tell you that there’s no such thing as having too many chinoiserie ginger jars. If you have a preference for the blue-and-white traditional ceramic pieces, run to HomeGoods now.