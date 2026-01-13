7 Best New Dillard’s Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Find cabbageware, Easter decorations, and display-worthy Mahjong sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Just because it’s still freezing outside doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking ahead to warmer days and lighter home decor. Dillard’s has released its spring home collections early, and we’re already filling our carts. From trendy cabbageware to chic Easter decorations to display-worthy Mahjong sets, here are the department store’s best new finds hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Finds.

1 Cabbageware galore

Last spring, cabbageware (ceramic tableware shaped to look like cabbage leaves) was everywhere. Country Living published an article about it, titled, “The 1960s Dishware Trend Suddenly Taking Over TikTok.” And a year later, it appears that the nostalgic aesthetic hasn’t waned, as Dillard’s has an entirely new collection of these green plates and serving platters.

All the items come from the department store’s exclusive brand, Southern Living, and they’re all dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

2 Papier-mache Easter bunnies

Taking down the Christmas decorations can feel like a real bummer, which is why I believe it’s important to start planning for the next holiday! So, if you’ve got Easter on the brain, these papier-mache bunnies are too cute for words. They’re between 12 and 15 inches tall and come in blue, green, and natural. Each one is $65.

3 Shimmery Easter decorations

Speaking of Easter, create a cute tabletop display with these shimmery capiz decorations. A set of six eggs is $25, as is a set of three carrots.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Finds.

4 Spode tea set for one

You don’t have to host a tea party to enjoy pouring yourself a hot cup from a lovely pot. This $48 cottagecore Spode tea set for one celebrates that sentiment. The mini tea pot and mug stack, so they can also be displayed as the work of art that they are.

According to the product description, Morris & Co.’s heritage Strawberry Thief design “was inspired when William Morris caught some thrushes stealing fruit from the kitchen of his Cotswolds manor house.” Both pieces of the set are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

5 A Mahjong set for every style

Mahjong is having a major moment. “It’s a game that originated in 19th-century China, where the signature board and pieces were adorned with traditional motifs symbolizing prosperity and harmony,” explains a recent article in Martha Stewart. “The game gradually spread to the United States and has experienced a massive revival in recent years. Today, Mahjong clubs and game nights are popping up everywhere.”

Fittingly, Dillard’s has onboarded the brand My Fair Mahjong, which sells gorgeous Mahjong sets in all different styles and colors. They’re not cheap, but if you plan on hosting many a game night, it’s a worthy investment that can also serve as tabletop decor.

6 Watercolor-like floor mats

Spring-ify your space with one of these watercolor-like floor mats from designer Laura Park. Choose from the green and blue Elephant Falls pattern or the pink and blue Brooks Avenue pattern. The former comes in a runner ($222) or 2X3 size ($88), while the latter is also available in a 3X5 size ($165).

The floor mats are made of poly chenille with a non-slip coated backing and are machine-washable. Use them in kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways.

7 Lightweight Ted Baker quilt set

Want to lighten up your bed for spring? We love this deco-shell quilt set from Ted Baker that comes in a rich, earthy green. The scalloped edges add to the springtime feel. It’s available in full/queen ($180) or king ($200), and both sets come with the quilt and two pillow shams.

Like the patterned bolster pillow shown in the image above? Pick it up for $50.