11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Kick the winter blues to the curb with a little retail therapy.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m a firm believer in the power of manifestation. So when I noticed that spring home decor is already taking over the shelves at Dollar Tree, I leaned in and added a few items to my cart. After all, what better way to summon sunshine and warmer weather than with floral-scented candles and new garden accessories? If you’re also over the snow and frigid temperatures, check out the best new spring home finds arriving at Dollar Tree this week, below.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals.

1 Wildflower Stoneware Plates

Are you in charge of hosting Easter brunch this year? Wow your guests with a spring-inspired table setting with pieces from D.T.’s Royal Norfolk Wildflower Stoneware collection. Break out the Side Plate ($1.50) for hors d’oeuvres, like fruit and small pastries, before pivoting to the Serving Plate ($1.50) for the main event.

2 LED Tube Pillar Candles

Available in pink and blue, this LED Tube Pillar Candle ($1 each) will relieve any qualms you have about candle fire safety—and you don’t have to worry about wax droppings or clogged wicks, either.

3 Beaded Trays

Storage space is very limited in my tiny N.Y.C. apartment, which is why I rely on trays and bins, much like these Beaded Trays ($1.25), for staying tidy and organized. They’re a useful hack for quarreling coffee table essentials and bathroom supplies.

4 Energize Scented Candles

Did you know that you can stock up on Energize Scented Candles in bulk at D.T.? The retailer has them in two scents: Citrus Bliss and Rose & Amber, both of which retail for $3 each.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5 Woven Basket

A storage bin that doubles as decor? Sign me up! Not only is this Birch and Vine Woven Basket ($1.25) pretty to look at, but it can hold a generous amount of stuff. Plus, it has convenient carrying handles.

6 Sequined Easter Eggs

DIY your own spring wreath or Easter garland with these fun Seasonal Collection Sequined Easter Eggs ($1.50 per six-pack). The assortment features a variety of blue, green, orange, pink, purple, and yellow colors.

7 Floral Branch Yard Stakes

You don’t have to wait for warmer weather to see budding blooms in your garden, thanks to these Garden Collection Floral Branch Yard Stakes ($5). The iron stakes can be adjusted and arranged to your liking for a customized appearance. Choose from four colors: blue, pink, purple, and yellow.

8 Jute Carrot Easter Figurines

Dollar Tree shoppers say these Jute Carrot Easter Figurines ($1.50) are “perfect for Easter crafting projects,” including wreaths, arrangements, bunny baskets, and garland. Note: They’re sold by the case, starting at counts of 24, for $36.

RELATED: 5 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and Anthropologie.

9 Easter-Themed Hand Soap Containers

Okay, but how adorable are these bunny and baby chick Easter-Themed Hand Soap Containers ($1.50 each)?! Grab one for the bathroom and one for the kitchen while supplies last.

10 Matte Plastic Solid Planter

Spring is the best time to replant pots and turn over flowerbeds because it marks the beginning of the growing season. Beat other green thumbs and stock up Matte Plastic Solid Planters ($1.50 each), which have drainage holes for added convenience and come in various colors.

11 Metal Birdhouses

Hunt down all four pieces of D.T.’s Metal Birdhouse with Hook Garden Collection ($5 each), including a Beehive, Garden Mushroom, Watering Can, and Sunflower.