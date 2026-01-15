From décor to beauty dupes, these Dollar Tree finds look far pricier than their tiny price tags.

There are a few things that keep shoppers returning to Dollar Tree, including the fact that the discount store is a great place to find bougie looking and feeling items on a budget. Sure, anyone can walk into Sephora, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or Pottery Barn and pay top dollar for gorgeous merchandise. But there is a special kind of feeling when you score a super expensive-looking dupe at Dollar Tree for, well, just around a dollar. The new arrivals section is filled with so many fantastic finds. Here are 7 Dollar Tree new arrivals that feel way more expensive than they actually are.

1 Valentine’s Day Decorations

All home stores, including HomeGoods, Target, Marshalls, and Michaels, are stocking Valentine’s Day decorations. However, if you want to spend less and get more, head to Dollar Tree. I love the Seasonal Collection Heart-Shaped Wood Bead Wreath, which comes in assorted colors. “Super cute,” writes a shopper. “I bought them and made them into hanging adorable 3D hearts! Super good buy!”

2 These Awesome Lanterns

Dollar Tree lanterns are legendary. New to the store is this Garden Collection Solar Hook Lantern, perfect for hanging outdoors. “These are super cute, I use them in my back yard but instead of the hangers they come with I buy the DT Shepherd hooks. Easy to install. They work great in the beginning giving off a small glow you would expect fairy lights to produce,” writes a shopper.

3 These Clever Foldable Chairs

Whether you are a camper or spend a lot of time camped on the sidelines of sporting events, these Outdoor Foldable Camping Chairs With Cup Holder, available in assorted colors, offer a lot of bang for the buck at $9 each. “You can easily fold the camping chair and place it inside the bag. The two long armrests on the camping chair are suitable for both adults and small children,” the store says.

4 Expensive Looking and Smelling Candles

Why pay $30 for a candle when you can get a similar one at Dollar Tree for $3? The Energize Scented Candle With Metal Lid comes in assorted scents. “I bought this just a few days ago, and it’s one of my favorites. It made the whole house smell very good. It’s more of an herbal clean smell rather than fruity… It’s very refreshing,” a shopper writes. “I brought this candle months ago and my guest and I love the smell. You can smell the scent strongly when burning. I plan on buying more and give as gifts. I love the details of the candle jar and color,” another adds.

5 These Valentine’s Vases

Why give flowers to your Valentine in a regular old glass vase when Dollar Tree is selling Valentine’s Day Themed Cylindrical Vases in assorted designs for $1.75? Buy a bouquet of flowers at your local store and place them in these love-themed vases.

6 Drunk Elephant Dupes

My daughter is obsessed with Drunk Elephant products, but she is so young, and they are expensive. Shoppers swear by these Dermasil Skincare Products, a dupe for the designer skincare line. “The eye serum and the recovery cream are 5 stars! The eye has made a significant difference on my bags. The recovery cream worked from day one. My skin looks smoother, softer and fine lines are less noticeable. I am 66 y/o and have used good skincare products all my life and these two products have worked better than all of them. I appreciate that they absorb quickly and doesn’t make my skin look like a oil slick. Please keep these products in permanently,” writes a shopper.

7 And, These UNbrush Dupes

UNbrush detangling brushes retail for around $18. This Open Vent Colorful Detangling Brush in assorted colors? It is just $1.25 and understands the hair detangling assignment.