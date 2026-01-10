 Skip to content

7 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals Landing in Stores This January

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
January 10, 2026
Fact-Checked
From viral charm bracelets to seasonal décor, these Dollar Tree finds are selling fast right now.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
January 10, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to the Dollar Tree lately? The discount store, where most items hover around $1.50, has been cleaned out of all the holiday 2025 merchandise and is feeling very 2026. From Valentine’s Day and St. Patty’s Day decor to Super Bowl party must-buys and even a viral bracelet bar that is sparking serious 1990s nostalgia, the store is thriving this year. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals hitting shelves right now.

1
New Wall Hangings That Give Pottery Barn Vibes

Dollar Tree Dollie shared a video of some of the artwork and wall hangings she found at the store this week, that look super elevated. “DT OR POTTERY BARN?! 🏠 Found the prettiest new home finds that don’t look like they’re even from @dollartree because they’re so chic!” she captioned the clip. “Love the boho style decor!” a fan commented. “Oh these are cute!” another added.

2
The New Charm Bracelet Bar

Another viral find? “DT $1 CHARM BRACELET BAR!!” exclaimed Dollar Tree Dollie. “Ummm ok cutest ever find at @dollartree loving that they are so on trend !!!! Spotted this adorable charm bracelet bar collection (hello 90’s inspired!) and also the have such adorable charms and bracelets as well! 💕 This would be so fun for a girls night in!!” Followers agreed. “Yasss discovers this weeks ago and snatched the bookworm and antisocial ones lol. I think o need to go back for more,” wrote one. “This one of the cutest things I’ve seen drop at DT,” another added.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
So Much Valentine’s Day Decor

Dollar Tree is invested in the holiday of love. “DOLLAR TREE VALENTINES 💘 Loving the new valentine’s day 💋 Dollar Tree plus decor at @dollartree !! who is ready for all the heart items?!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post.

4
New Scents of the Touchland Dupe

Dollar Tree’s Touchland dupe is back. “New B-Pure Handsanitizers finally found at Dollar Tree,” writes Dollar Tree Queen 76. Brazilian Caramel and Jasmine Dragonfruit are in high demand, according to the influencer. “Love both of those scents,” a follower commented. They also have the cases in various colors.

5
And, St. Patrick’s Day Decor Is Also in Stores

Dollar Tree Queen 76 also shared a lot of green decor. “St Patrick’s Day Decor is in Stores now,” she wrote, sharing a video highlighting items, including the tabletop tinsel gnome, a bestseller from last year. There is also a tinsel pot-of-gold with a hat on top, “tons of wearables,” and other random decorations.

6
Get Super Bowl party-ready

Dollar Tree is here to help you get Super Bowl party-ready! No matter who you are cheering for, the store is stocked with everything from balloons to tablecloths to get everyone in the spirit for the biggest NFL game of the year. A flag banner, an inflatable goal decoration piece, and football tissue centerpiece are a few highlights.

7
And, Tons of Storage and Organizational Must-Haves

“It’s that time of the year when we get storage bins,” Dollar Tree Queen 76 exclaims in a video highlighting her favorite organizational items at the store. “I grabbed mine!! They go fast people!” a follower commented. “I’m so addicted to them bins with the lids,” added another.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family