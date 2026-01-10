11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January

Including name-brand items from Fabuloso, e.l.f., and Reese’s.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a shopping writer, I’m always on the lookout for new products and can’t-miss deals. And right now, the best happenings are at Dollar General. I’ve found top-rated items from name brands like Fabuloso, e.l.f., Reese’s, and Sensodyne, as well as Valentine’s Day gift ideas and party supplies. In the mood for a little retail therapy? Here are the 11 best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Clear Storage Bins

My secret to keeping a clean and tidy home? Clear storage containers. Use the Small Clear Plastic Bin ($4) for loose items, such as makeup, kitchen tools, and office supplies. The Medium Clear Plastic Bin ($7) is ideal for hair tools, dry box ingredients, snacks, and other miscellaneous beauty items. For bigger items and surplus, go for the Large Clear Plastic Bin ($9).

2 Fabuloso Pineapple-Scented Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Brand new to Dollar Tree is Fabuloso’s 2X Concentrated Multi-Purpose Cleaner ($5) in the scent Pineapple. In a press release shared with Best Life, DG said it’s “a tropical take on winter cleaning and New Year resets.”

3 Vaseline Intensive Care Soothing Hydration Body Lotion

More than 1,000 shoppers have left glowing reviews for Vaseline’s Intensive Care Soothing Hydration Body Lotion ($4), which is suitable for both dry/irritated skin and sunburns.

“It smells amazing, fresh and clean. Just a hint of cucumber and aloe…If you deal with very dry skin, this is the lotion for you. Non-greasy and it absorbs into your skin very easily with minimal effort,” says one shopper.

4 Reese’s Valentine’s Day Candies

Cupid’s day is right around the corner. While supplies last, stock up on Reese’s miniature candies for classmates and coworkers, as well as gift boxes for your valentine.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5 Valentine’s Day Artificial Flowers

On the topic of Valentine’s Day, pick up this Artificial Metallic Rose ($1 each) and Artificial Double Rose Stem ($2 each).

6 Valentine’s Day Tableware Supplies

Dollar General has everything you need to throw an unforgettable Galentine’s Day party—and you’ll be saved from the hassle of dirty dishes. Keep things easy and set your table with paper items from DG’s Valentine’s Day tableware collection.

7 e.l.f. Makeup

Beauty lovers will be thrilled to hear that DG is now carrying e.l.f. makeup, including the Powder Brush Palette ($10) and Powder Contour Palette ($10). The products can be used separately or together if you’re doing full glam.

8 Sensodyne Toothpaste

Running low on toothpaste? We found two top-rated products from Sensodyne, whose toothpastes are specifically formulated for those with sensitive teeth. If you’re new to the brand, try the Sensodyne Extra Whitening Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste ($5). For cavity protection, Sensodyne recommends its Pronamel Gentle Whitening Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth ($5).

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1.

9 Magic Cube Figure

Boost imagination and creativity with this fun Magic Cube Figure ($2), which can rotate and twist into various shapes and figures.

10 Snuggle Wash Scent Boosters

Snuggle Wash Scent Boosters are tiny fragrant beads that dissolve in the wash and leave your clothes and linens extra fresh. Choose from two $6 scents: Lavender Breeze and Blue Sparkle.

11 Forever Pals Alligator Plush Dog Toy

And we couldn’t forget about our lil’ four-legged friends, of course. Snag this adorable Forever Pals Alligator Plush Dog Toy ($7) for your pup.