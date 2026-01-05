11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

Get toothpaste, dog food, baby wipes, and so much more.

After the holiday spending frenzy, January is all about stretching every dollar a little further. Luckily, Dollar General is kicking off the new year with fresh $1 finds that make it easy to stock up without the sticker shock. From must-have basics to surprising new arrivals, these 11 Dollar General deals are landing in stores this week—and they’re perfect for a budget-friendly reset.

1 Movie Theater Candy

Whether you plan to sneak it into the theater or are hosting a movie night at home, these movie theater boxes of candy are a major steal for just $1. Get Milk Duds, Raisinets, Junior Mints, Whoppers, Hot Tamales, and so many more.

2 Cesar Filets in Gravy Wet Dog Food

These chicken or filet mignon wet dog food pouches contain no fillers, added sugar, or artificial flavors—and they’re only 90 cents! Even better, until the end of the month, if you spend $25 on pet food products at Dollar General, you can redeem a $5 coupon.

3 Colgate Sparkling White Toothpastes

Get name-brand Colgate whitening toothpaste for just a buck. Choose from Mint Zing or Cinnamon.

4 Lined Sticky Notes

Use these $1 lined sticky notes in your office or around the house to write grocery lists or to-do lists. One pack includes 80, 4-inch x 6-inch sheets.

5 Pinalen Multipurpose Cleaner

This Pinalen multipurpose cleaner can be used for floor cleaning, carpet-spot cleaning, toilet bowls, and even as a laundry booster.

“Professional cleaner of short term rental properties here. PinAlen cleans, disinfects, and repells insects. Guests and inspectors frequently comment on how clean my rentals smell. And very economical too!” wrote one happy shopper.

6 Fisher-Price Baby Wipes

Keeping up with all your baby’s necessities can get expensive, which is why the $1 price tag on this 72-count package of Fisher-Price baby wipes is such an amazing deal.

7 Arm & Hammer Fresh-N-Natural Odor Absorber

Stick this Arm & Hammer Fresh-N-Natural Odor Absorber in your fridge, shoe closet, or bathroom to absorb odors. It lasts for 30 days and comes in a spill-proof box.

8 Party Napkins and Paper Plates

No matter what kind of party you’re throwing or what your color scheme is, Dollar General has you covered. For just $1, grab 16-count packs of 9-inch paper plates, 16-count packs of beverage napkins, and 20-count packs of luncheon napkins in fun hues like yellow stripes, teal, and light pink.

9 Bottle and Glass Brush

It’s tough to clean those wine glasses and water bottles with a regular sponge, so pick up this Bottle and Glass Brush to make the job easier.

10 Ginger Chews

When you’ve got an upset stomach, having a bag of ginger chews nearby can quickly help you feel better.

11 Peppermint Essential Oil

Feeling stressed? Dab a bit of this peppermint essential oil on your neck and wrists for a relaxing aromatherapy experience.

“Foot soak, face oil, great to add to your favorite skin lotions,” shared one shopper.