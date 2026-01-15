5 New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn and Anthropologie

There are also some West Elm dupes among the shelves (if you know where to look).

We all know that Hobby Lobby can be one of the best ways to decorate your home on a budget, especially for holidays. But did you know that it’s also been known to stock dupes of high-end products from time to time? It turns out the store has all kinds of items that look truly identical to designer decor stocked by pricier retailers. Want to get that look for less? Here are new Hobby Lobby finds that look just like Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and West Elm.

1 Strawberry Icon Glass

Having the right glassware can really make your tablescape shine, but it’s never going to feel right if you know you overpaid for it. But if you’re in the market for a playful style of glassware, the Strawberry Icon Glass, Cherries Icon Glass, and Hearts Icon Glass at Hobby Lobby can get the job done for just $9 apiece.

While these cute cups look great in their own right, they might also look familiar to a much pricier item you’ve seen in another store. The Icon Juice Glass at Anthropologie features similar adorable stamps—except these cost $16 each.

2 Speckled Rope Knot Sculpture

Need a piece of tabletop decor for your entryway or hallway table? This handsome Speckled Rope Knot Sculpture costs just $8.99 at Hobby Lobby and is a great way to add a touch of accent to a flat space.

However, things would be a little different if you’re shopping at West Elm. There, the SIN Ceramic Double Loop Knot Object retails for more than 10 times the price at a whopping $105.

3 Round Wavy Wood Wall Mirror

In general, mirrors can be a great decor move if you’re hoping to brighten up a space or make it feel slightly bigger. But in the case of the Round Wavy Wood Wall Mirror, the piece itself becomes an eye-catching part of the motif—all for just $70 at Hobby Lobby. Even the slightly more traditional Wavy Wood Wall Mirror ($55) provides a subtly whimsical way to reflect.

Of course, you could also get the same look at West Elm Kids with the Round Wavy Wood Wall Mirror, or at Anthropologie with the Coquille Scalloped Oval Wall Mirror. But along with their shockingly similar looks, there’s an even more striking discrepancy in their price tags: $199 and $328, respectively.

4 Blue Floral Table Cloth

Getting your dining room table looking its very best doesn’t necessarily have to mean shelling out top dollar for linens. At Hobby Lobby, this Blue Floral Table Cloth retails for $14, making it a budget-friendly way to liven up the look of mealtime.

On the other hand, you can compare that to the uncannily similar Bloom Embroidered Cotton Table Throw from Pottery Barn. Here, you’d pay upwards of $129 for the full price, and even still $64 at the marked-down sale price.

5 Velvet Round Pillow

Hoping to spruce up the look of your seats and make them comfier? You can with a quick trip to Hobby Lobby, where they sell this Velvet Round Pillow (available in multiple colors) for just $29 each.

However, you might want to sit down after you notice the price difference for the Classic Cotton Velvet Tufted Round Pillow available at West Elm. There, you’ll be dropping as much as $64 for the same look.