6 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Put a little "spring" in your step.

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Spring shoe shopping at T.J. Maxx has a rhythm all its own. You never quite know what’s going to land on the shelves—and that’s exactly what fuels the thrill. Unlike the predictable rotation at full-price retailers, T.J. Maxx replenishes its shoe floor constantly, meaning any given week’s drop could be gone by the weekend.

These latest arrivals are a masterclass in warm-weather dressing—leather slides, platform wedges, sandals, and a pair of espadrille flats that practically beg to be worn on a cobblestone street somewhere sunny. Whether you’re building a capsule wardrobe for spring or looking to spruce up your style with something fresh, these six items are worth knowing about now, before they sell out.

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1 Frye Leather Ava Woodstock Slides

Frye’s Leather Ava Woodstock Slides are the kinds of effortless leather sandals that earn permanent real estate by the front door. With clean lines, a sturdy footbed, and pretty decorative stitching, they’re built for the whole day, from morning errands to evening plans. Spend $35 to save $35 by snagging your pair at half off at the discount retailer.

2 Seychelles Leather Full Moon Flats

A Mary Jane silhouette in classic black, these Leather Full Moon Flats offer a casual interpretation of a polished spring staple. Though they’re functionally considered sneakers, their pebbled leather upper and rounded toe make them an easy layering shoe for both everyday and office-ready looks. Best of all? While you’ll spend $60 at other retailers, you’ll spend just $29.99 at T.J. Maxx.

3 Sperry Nubuck Leather Mira Loafers

Sperry’s Nubuck Leather Mira Loafers come in a soft, matte texture that sets them apart from standard patent leather styles. For just $39.99, they’re exactly the kind of elevated loafer to anchor any outfit, from wide-leg trousers and a top to a classic midi dress.

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4 Franco Sarto Leather Tanziana Platform Wedge Sandals

For anyone who loves a little height without the commitment of a heel, these Leather Tanziana Platform Wedge Sandals are a standout pick. The platform wedge construction offers both lift and stability, making it one of the most walkable dress sandals of the season. Get your own pair in the perfect shade of sherbert-pink for just $29.99.

With a leather-wrapped footbed and two-band strap design, these Made in Spain Leather Wrapped Footbed Sandals combine artisan quality with an understated Mediterranean aesthetic. Their laser-cut details signal a level of craftsmanship you’d typically pay significantly more for elsewhere, but you’ll pay just $39.99 for the cool and comfy pair.

6 DKNY Espadrille Flats

No spring shoe roundup is complete without espadrille flats, and this pair is a classic for a reason. Lightweight and breathable with that signature rope sole, they’re the go-to for warm days when you want something easy, stylish, and just a little bit European. For just $29.99, you can head into the warmer season with a little extra pep in your step.