11 Best New Walmart & Target Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Including dupe Birkenstocks for just $20.

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Don’t tell my Ugg boots, but I’m more than ready for sandal weather. My feet are eager to slip into a cute pair of Mary Janes or espadrille platforms. So in hopes of ushering in more sunshine, I’m upgrading my spring shoe collection. Here are the 11 best new sneakers, office-ready flats, and sandals hitting shelves this week at Walmart and Target—including a cheap dupe for Birkenstocks!

RELATED: 6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes.

1 These Birkenstock dupes

Beloved for their supportive arches and long-lasting wear, Birkenstocks are a footwear staple in closets everywhere. That said, they are an investment piece. If you aren’t ready to take the financial plunge, Walmart’s Faux Corkbed Slides are a suitable alternative for just $20. Choose from black, white, or cognac, as well as studded options for a bit of bling.

2 Beach-inspired crochet ballet slippers

On sun-soaked days, reach for these beachy Crochet Memory Foam Ballet Flats ($35) from Target. Style them with a pair of linen pants or light wash jeans, or a flowy sundress for Easter brunch. They’re available in sizes 5 through 12, including half sizes.

3 A dressy platform heel for nights out

Hit the town in comfort and style with Target’s Raffia Block Platform Heels, designed with cushioned insoles that make every step feel like you’re walking on clouds. Pick up a pair while they’re on sale for $45.

4 Sporty mesh sneakers

So, you’re looking to step up your sneaker game? Literally. We spotted these sporty yet stylish Low-Profile Mesh Sneakers ($34 at Walmart) with leather flocking, memory foam insoles, and padded collars to prevent rubbing and blisters.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Accessories.

5 A stylish slingback for those who hate heels

If heels aren’t your forte, these Crochet Slingback Flats ($25 at Walmart) are a smart compromise.

“They feel comfortable on the foot and are easy to walk in, even for several hours. The slingback strap holds well and doesn’t rub. They look great with a dress and are perfect for special occasions like weddings, parties, or celebrations,” says one shopper.

These Woven Memory Foam Slingback Flats feature a trendy pointed toe and adjustable ankle straps for a customized fit. Pick them up in nude or black for $40 at Target.

7 A trendy take on the mule trend

My secret hack for making a simple outfit office-ready? Adding a sophisticated mule. Walmart put a stylish twist on the trend with its Faux Leather Peep-Toe Mules ($36), which have cushioned footbeds and flat soles (yay to no heel!).

8 Spring-ready Mary Janes

Upgrade your Mary Jane collection with these Woven Cream Memory Foam Flats. Wear them with dark wide-leg jeans or a maxi skirt. Best of all, right now they’re on sale for $40 Target.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes.

9 These studded mules for a touch of bling

Every capsule wardrobe needs a statement shoe, and these Studded Mules from Walmart are coming home with me. The $23 slip-ons come in robin blue, black, and white. (I think I need all three colors!)

10 The comfiest espadrilles you’ll ever wear

Espadrilles are synonymous with warm weather, and I’m eyeing these Espadrille-Style Platform Shoes from Target for just $40. They have a stretchy ankle strap, so I can skip the hassle of a tricky buckle.

11 An espadrille-Mary Jane hybrid

If you’re looking for a shoe that will go with everything in your closet, pick up a pair of the Nude Joa Memory Foam Flats. Alternatively, the Red Striped Joa Memory Foam Flats add a fun pop of color to an otherwise basic fit. Both espadrille-Mary Jane hybrids are on sale for $40 at Target right now.