11 Best New Spring Shoes to Wear With Literally Everything This Year

Shop platform sandals, gym sneakers, dressy loafers, and more

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A spring closet clean out always feels like a triumphant victory—mostly because it means there’s space for new shoes! With sandal season officially here, I’m ready to refresh my collection with versatile styles that I can wear from the office to happy hour, plus picks for the pool and boardwalk. And my gym sneakers are overdue for an upgrade, too. Here are 11 new spring shoes that will go with everything in your closet. (Psst: Most of them are also on sale, so act fast!)

RELATED: 6 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes.

1 These dressy loafers for the office

I basically live in my FrancoSarto black leather loafers, so I couldn’t resist picking up these Franco Stellan Loafers (on sale for $90) in denim blue. The shade is perfect for spring, and they’re dressy enough for the office or to pair casually with linen pants or a flowy skirt come summertime.

2 The best gym shoe upgrade

I swear by these adidas Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes ($65 at DSW) for workouts and days I know I’ll be logging a lot of hours on my feet. They feature adidas’ signature Cloudfoam support and OrthoLite footbeds, along with a padded collar and mesh fabric uppers—no stinky feet here!

3 A basic sandal that feels like cloud nine

If your pool/beach flip-flops could use an upgrade, snag these REEF Cushion Harmony Flip-Flop Sandals ($55 at Famous Footwear), available in sizes 5–11 in classic black or white.

“Hands down, these are the most comfortable shoes,” raved one shopper. Another person noted they’re “a little pricey, but so worth it [because] they last forever.”

4 Chunky platforms that’ll also give you a lift

I owned my last pair of Maya platforms for over five years—and they survived miles of walking in the Big Apple and Europe without ever giving me sore feet. I’m excited to add the new Mia Maya Platform Sandals (on sale for $60 at DSW) to my rotation, plus they’re easy to dress up and down.

RELATED: 6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes.

5 Big buckle sandals that are actually supportive

As a New Yorker, I take my sandal game seriously. I need serious cushioning (like, visibly thick, supportive footbeds) and an ankle strap for stability. Enter: The Frankie4 Thompson II Sandals ($224).

A podiatrist-designed footwear label, Frankie4 is known for making some of the most comfortable sandals out there, which makes the higher price tag feel like a smart, worthy investment.

6 Effortless sandals with next-level support

For an everyday shoe with “effortless comfort and a hint of retro flair,” try Dr. Scholl’s Livia Thong Sandal (on sale for $55 at Famous Footwear). They’re designed with an adjustable ankle strap, faux leather uppers, and contoured cork footbeds that mold to the shape of your foot for a personalized fit.

7 Corkbed sandals with a pop of color

My spring style resolution is to bring more color into my footwear collection, so I’m adding the Frankie4 Bennett Blue Suede Sandals ($224) straight to my cart. The slip-ons feature a rounded toe, inch-thick cushioning, and a trendy two-inch lift that offers just the right amount of height.

8 Casual sneakers that will go the distance

Flatsole sneakers and I don’t get along, so I was excited to see that DSW has these adidas Run 70s 2.0 Sneakers ($70 at DSW) with a cushioned footbed. They come in five trendy color waves, including burgundy/brown and dark green.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart & Target Spring Shoes.

9 Perfect for your next G.N.O.

As much as I love the look of a stiletto or kitten heel, I need something steadier, like a block heel. That’s why I’m grabbing these Journee Seelah Block Heel Dress Sandals (on sale for $56 at Famous Footwear) in bone white, a versatile shade that will go with literally everything in my closet. The 1 ¾-inch block heel gives me that classic heel vibe without the fear of tipping over.

10 Trendy espadrille-inspired sandals

These Naturalizer Neila Sandals ($110 at DSW) deserve to be worn with a sundress and margarita in hand. The braided suede strap is a stylish juxtaposition to the raffia platform sole. Better yet, they have non-slip bottoms.

11 The cutest platform mule hybrids

Mix and match these cute Cliffs by White Mountain Filipa Platform Sandals (on sale for $50 at DSW) with jeans, linen pants, sundresses, skirts, and more. The oversized buckle doubles as a statement piece, complementing the cork block heel. Take your pick of four colors in sizes 5–12, including half sizes.