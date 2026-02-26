11 Best New Kohl’s Bedroom Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop Egyptian cotton sheets, quilted pillows, and bed frames.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After maxing out my closet space and unexpected floor repairs, getting my bedroom in order is high on my to-do list heading into spring. I want to turn my room into a peaceful oasis with fresh new linens, pillow upgrades, mood lighting, and better storage solutions. Luckily, Kohl’s has my back with a plethora of cute and affordable bedroom finds. Shop my top 11 picks below.

1 Tufted Wave Supersoft Comforter Set

Give your bedroom a budget-friendly luxurious makeover with Sonoma Goods’ Tufted Wave Supersoft Comforter Set for $100. The set is available in standard bed sizes and white and gray.

2 Dominica Deco Woven Quilt

If you’re looking for something more lightweight now that spring and summer are approaching, opt for Sonoma Goods For Life Dominica Deco Woven Quilt ($90). Made from breathable cotton, the quilt has a reversible design and an envelope closure—meaning it can be turned into a sham for a down comforter as well.

3 Midweight Cotton Bed Blanket

According to one shopper, the Sonoma Goods For Life The Everyday Cotton Bed Blanket ($50) is the “perfect weight for all seasons.”

“This thermal blanket doesn’t shrink, keeps its shape, doesn’t fill the dryer with lint, and keeps my body temperature perfect while I sleep,” raved another.

4 HygroCotton Sheet Set with Pillowcases

Calling all hot sleepers! Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate HygroCotton Sheet Set with Pillowcases ($80) is designed to regulate your body’s temperature for a peaceful (and sweat-free) slumber, plus the linens are low pilling and wrinkle-resistant.

5 800-Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Kohl’s shoppers say the Simply Vera Vera Wang 800-Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set ($220) are “worth every cent” and “the gold standard.” Another five-star reviewer said the Egyptian cotton sheets “transform your bed into a spa retreat.”

6 Quilted Bed Pillows

A bad pillow can derail your sleep cycle, and leave your body feeling sore and stiff the next day. The Big One constructs its pillows based on your preferred sleeping position: Quilted Back & Stomach Sleeper Bed Pillow ($15) and Quilted Side Sleeper Bed Pillow ($20). Both are filled with hypoallergenic stuffing, which resists mold and allergens.

7 Lidded Collapsible Double Laundry Hamper

Sonoma Goods For Life’s Lidded Collapsible Double Laundry Hamper ($40) has two deep compartments, ideal for separating colors, fabrics, or types of garments, including house linens.

8 Upholstered Wingback Bed

Upgrade your bedroom setup with this studded Upholstered Wingback Bed ($243). It comes in seven colors and bed sizes twin, full, and queen.

9 Modern Nightstand with Charging Station

This Modern Nightstand with Charging Station ($130) is built with two sliding drawers and an open shelf, allowing for ample storage. The rounded edges feel warm and inviting compared to boxy furniture. (Plus, the edges don’t hurt as bad if you accidentally bump into them!)

10 Farrgton Tall Ceramic Table Lamp

This Finley & Sloane Farrgton Tall Ceramic Table Lamp ($100) has a “perfect high-end look,” raved one shopper. It’s equipped with a six-foot cord, giving you a bit of wiggle room for placement. Choose from navy blue, white, or black.

11 Pinstriped Bedskirt

Hide underbed storage with this beautiful Laura Ashley Classics Striped Bedskirt ($70).