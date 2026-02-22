Spring wreaths, rattan lamps, and Easter decor just landed at Kohl’s.

Have you shopped in the Kohl’s home section this month? The department store is getting in so many fantastic products, ranging from St. Patrick’s Day and Easter decor to miscellaneous spring finds and accent pieces. I was pleasantly surprised when I perused the new arrivals section and tossed so many items into my cart. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s home finds flying off shelves this week.

1 A St. Patrick’s Day Wreath

It’s almost time to celebrate all things Irish. Get the Celebrate Together™ St. Patrick’s Day Botanical Shamrock Artificial Wreath on sale for $39.99 from $49.99. It will honestly look so gorgeous hanging on your door or in your home.

2 This Silly Goose Doormat

Another spring decoration I am getting ASAP is the Celebrate Together™ Spring “Hello Silly Goose” Coir Doormat, on sale for $19.99 from $24.99. “Adorable,” exclaims a shopper. “The mat is great quality as far as sturdiness is concerned,” another adds. “Super cute,” a third chimes in.

3 A Bunny Mini Orb Light

Shoppers are hopping on the Easter decorations at Kohl’s, including this Studio 66 Bunny Bouquet Mini Orb Light Table Decor on sale for $17.59. “Cute,” writes a reviewer.

4 This Basket Storage End Table

Looking for a little accent piece for your living room? This Madison Park Hayden Basket-Storage End Table is just $46.74 from $54.99. “Great quality and sturdy,” writes a shopper. “Love this, perfect to keep extra blankets in the living room in without getting musty smelling,” another adds.

5 Or, This Spindle Side Table

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Nomad Home Spindle Side Table, $33.99 to $42.49 depending on the color. “Purchased this for a side table to keep next to our tub. It works perfect and is sturdy yet light weight,” a shopper writes, calling it a “great little table.”

6 A Draper James Rattan Touch Table Lamp

Reese Witherspoon’s line is at Kohl’s, and I am loving the Draper James Natural Rattan Cordless Touch Table Lamp, on sale for $27.99 from $34.99. “I love this little lamp! It’s cute, functional, and looks high-end,” a shopper writes. “The touch light is super easy to use, and I charge it every few days. When not using it outside, I put this on my kitchen counter for a kitchen light. It’s a perfect amount of light without it being too bright!”

7 And, This Farmhouse Chic Vase

There are tons of great neutral decor finds, including this Everyday Decor Farmhouse Milk Can Ceramic Vase, $39.99. “If you are looking for a nice big statement piece on your kitchen island to put flowers or greens in, this is your buy! Very classy and kitchen modern looking!” writes a shopper.