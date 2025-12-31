Shoppers are already scooping up these Kohl’s New Year essentials for 2026.

Are you ready for 2026? I have spent the past week organizing my house and preparing to ring in a fresh, new year on a clean note. From storing all my holiday decor and freshening up the spaces with new items to getting all my New Year’s Resolutions in order and buying items to motivate me, it has been a busy time of year. Kohl’s is here to help. The store is stocking up with everything needed for 2026. Here are 6 Kohl’s New Year finds shoppers are buying first.

1 This Christmas Light Storage Box

I almost lost my mind when I pulled out my Christmas string lights this year. They were all tangled and nearly impossible to straighten. Enter the genius Homz String Light Storage Container with 4 Cord Wraps, currently on sale for $17.49 from $24.99. Wrap the lights around the included plastic inserts, and you will thank yourself in 2026.

2 And, a Divided Ornament Box

Another organizational tool for future holiday 2026 self will thank you for is this Homz 3-in-1 Organizer Storage Container with Ornament Dividers. Also on sale, $24.49 from $34.99, the box features divided layers to neatly and safely organize all your ornaments.

3 A Heart Throw Blanket

It always kills be to store all my cozy holiday themed throw pillows and blankets for the next year. The Big One® Valentine’s Day Hearts Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw, $14.99, eases the pain a little. The soft throw blanket will add a touch of comfort to your sofa, chair, or bed and makes a great gift.

4 Nike Leggings

New workout clothes always motivate me to sweat. I am going to buy a few pairs of these Women’s Nike Sportswear Classics High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings, on sale for $28.80 from $48.00. “I love these leggings they are so comfortable. They are my go-to leggings,” writes a shopper. “Great fit,” adds another.

5 A Compact Treadmill

No space, no problem. Get a workout in with a stashable treadmill. The Sunny Health & Fitness Compact Foldable Manual Treadmill, $224.99, is an affordable favorite. “This is a nice, simple treadmill that folds up into a small footprint. It has no motor, which is fine for me, but be aware. It was very easy to assemble, and can be moved by one person without any problem,” writes a shopper.

6 And, the New Sol De Janeiro Perfume

The new Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 91 Rosa Charmosa Body & Hair Perfume Mist is an instant hit with shoppers, $26.00 to $39.00 depending on the size. “I absolutely love this new fragrance from soldejaneiro ! This scent is so feminine and light. It doesn’t last too long since it is a body mist, but it would be a perfect scent during the spring time when running out of the door on a sunny day!” writes a shopper.