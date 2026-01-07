11 Best Kohl’s New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January

Kohl’s just rolled out fresh new arrivals for January, from clothing to home finds and more.

Have you been to Kohl’s lately? The department store is receiving numerous new spring arrivals. This includes clothes for men and women, luggage, and home decor. And the Christmas merchandise is on major sale if you want to stock up for next year. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Kohl’s hitting shelves this January.

1 This Weekender Is a “Great” Bag for Your Short 2026 Trips

The Samsonite Better Than Basic 14-Inch Weekender Carry-On Duffel Bag, $99.99, is available in a variety of colors. “Great bag for short trips. Has plenty of space for 3-4 days. Love the bottom compartment to carry shoes separate from clothes or dirty clothes separate from clean ones. Highly recommend!” a shopper writes.

2 And, This Viral Hand Sanitizer Is on Sale

Get a few Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizers on sale at Kohl’s, starting at $9.60. “This product is nice for travel or to just have in your bag or purse,” a shopper writes. “Light mist that feels cool and amazing!! Non stick feeling that leaves your hands clean and hydrated!! Smells soft and pleasant instead of reeking alcohol. Easy to carry,” adds another.

3 These “Very Comfy” Wide Leg Pants

Women’s Tek Gear® Ultracomfort Wide Leg Pants, $34.99, are a quick hit with shoppers. “Very comfy pants. I love the wide legs. Going to try and find some in other colors,” one says. “Love these pants! They can be casual or dressed up. So comfortable and no iron fabric,” says another.

4 Long Sleeve Shirts That Are “Great for Layering”

This Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Rib Long Sleeve Henley is $19.99 and a staple. “These are my go to shirts – very comfortable and flattering!” a shopper states. “These shirts are perfect for the in between weather. They also are great to wear under a flannel shirt. Great for layering,” another adds.

5 A Sling Bag That Is “Very Roomy”

Looking for a new everyday bag? This Sonoma Goods For Life® Acosta Sling Bag is $40.00 and looks a lot more expensive. “I really love the strap on this bag. The bag is very roomy. The leather feels nice and soft,” a shopper says. “The bag is very comfortable to wear and carries all my items easily,” another says.

6 Men’s Performance Button-Down Shirts

Another new item that people are stocking up on? Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Long Sleeve Performance Button-Down Shirt, $34.99. “Very nice performance shirt! Mine is navy with small dots and it looks a bit dressy while casual!” writes a shopper. “Love these shirts! Excellent fit, style, fabric and look!” adds another.

7 And, These Slim Fit Chinos

Shoppers compare these Men’s FLX Premium Slim Fit Chino Pants to name brands, and they cost just $39.99 – $49.99. “These pants are so comfortable. I have pants from other expensive name brands like L and V, but these just fit and feel better. The only thing I wish they had was a rear pocket zipper. Other than that, these are amazing!” one writes.

8 A Water Bottle Better Than Owala and Stanley

This “great” Simple Modern 40-oz. Trek Tumbler Water Bottle, $34.99 – $36.99, is better than the competition. “It lasts longer than Owala and I think stanley,” a shopper claims. “Love the size. I dont have to refill as often during the day and it stays cold,” another adds.

9 This Ninja Air 10-in-1 Gadget

If you are looking for a multi-functional gadget, invest in the Ninja 10-in-1 French Door Premier Countertop Oven, Air Fryer, Convection Oven & Toaster – FO101, on sale for $229.99 (from $279.99). “This ninja is one of thr best cooking appliances on the market right now wow!!! The amazing features has it to where you can make almost anything in it!!! It is gorgeous and the stainless steel just gives it that luxurious look. It’s not hard to clean either you can just wipe it out with a damp cloth and it cuts thr cooking time for most dishes in half!!! It definitely came in handy this Holiday season!!” writes a shopper.

10 A Cozy and Warm Throw Blanket

There are still several months left of winter so it’s essential to stay warm. According to shoppers, the Bearpaw Gilmore Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($69.99) gets the job done. “This blanket is so soft and amazingly cozy. The size is perfect,” one writes.

11 And, This Cookie-Scented Candle

This Sonoma Goods For Life® Sugared Vanilla 14-oz. Candle Jar, $12.99, is “worth the price,” shoppers say. “Candle smells very good, you can smell the sugared vanilla and nutmeg all throughout the house for hours. It is definitely worth the price. I will be purchasing more as gifts,” one says.