7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Kohl’s winter coats deliver real warmth, great value, and shopper-loved style.

What a time we’ve had together over the last couple of weeks of winterwear shopping and boppin’ around for the coolest coats. It’s really brick out there. The air is frigid as the mercury ticks downward. For awhile there we could get away with transitional style, as the weather mindscrewed you around up and down the temperature scale, now it’s pretty much clear it’s officially winter coat season. You need the two i’s: insulation and inspiration. We looked to Kohl’s, which has great clothing deals, and its customers.

The goal is to find you very very warm coats, so let’s get into it. These are the seven best winter coats to keep you warm out there.

1 Columbia Suttle Mountain Faux Fur Long Insulated Jacket

This hooded coat is $161 and well worth it Omni-Heat thermal reflective and water resistant fabric, it’s fully lined with fake down insulation and a storm hood you can adjust. It comes in a stone blue, wine, brown, cream or grey and most sizes are in stock from x small to xx large. The sleeve length is nice to see too. I’d get it. “Love the wine color. It is incredibly warm, and has a stylish cut…Durable. Quality. Impressed,” one discerning matriarch said. And you know the brand is good. “I have many Columbia jackets. In my opinion they are the gold standard of outerwear. I bought this one for my daughter because she needed something for our cold New England weather. This coat is gorgeous. The color is a beautiful and the material looks very durable. I think that this will last for years, and am thrilled with the coat.”

2 Women’s Rokka & Rolla Faux-fur Lined Parka Jacket With Hood

Now to the one that looks like an absolute sleeping bag in the best way. This has massive pockets, thickened padded layer, water-resistant shell, and a detachable acrylic faux fur lining on the hood and the drawcord at the waist can be adjusted at your discretion. “Sizing is accurate! This coat is super warm. I love the fur in the back of the coat, it’s so soft. I love everything about this coat,” one shopper said. “Definitely a good winter jacket! It’s nicely made and stylish but it’s not a heavyweight coat as the description says,” another shopper noted. “Comfortable coat! Easy to keep clean,” another shopper said.

3 Women’s Lands’ End Down Winter Coat

Here’s the coat for anyone who’s truly done with being cold. Lands’ End does down better than almost anyone, and this one is built for real winter — not the light “grab a jacket” days, but the mornings when the air hurts your face. It’s insulated but not bulky, the length hits that sweet spot between warm and streamlined, and the whole thing feels sturdier than you expect when you pull it on. The pockets are actually usable (a rarity), the zipper is smooth, and the interior has that soft, brushed lining that makes you want to keep it on inside. The colors are classic, the fit is reliably consistent, and it’s the kind of coat you buy once and don’t think about again because it just works every single time you leave the house.

4 Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Long Plaid Overcoat

Lauren Conrad is best known to a new generation for her crying. Specifically, it’s her contribution to one of the best celebrity memes in existence. Lauren crying, mascara flowing, for reasons that don’t matter anymore because it belongs to the internet. But she also monetized and made this absolutely stunning coat. It comes in so many patterns but this is the one you should get. It looks truly rich.

5 Women’s Simply Vera Wang Faux Fur Coat

This faux fur coat is undeniably chic. And it’s made by the one and only Vera Wang who made her name with wedding gowns but has diversified her portfolio. It’s shockingly accessible for $59.99 down from $74.99. Them: oh my goodness, your coat. You: Thanks it’s Vera. And for less than $100. Do it. Customers love it. “It is nice and soft. Warm in the cold temps. Easy to button. I feel it’s true to size. A must have for a chilly night on the town,”

6 Women’s London Fog Faux Fur Trimmed Puffer Coat

The brand name gives a lot of confidence in this coat. London Fog is a brand with some backbone. We know one thing. London stays foggy and the company’s been around enough to warrant a fictional Mad Men moment. (The show took place in the ’60s.) Consider this a wine coat that’s a lot more sensible for everyday than the Vera one in the same trendy shade. “Excellent! I love this coat. Comfy and warm,” one shopper said. The most attractive part of this coat is it’s billed as black cherry. Sold.

7 Land’s End Women’s Max 600 Down Puffer Coat

Toasted peanut! Faint lavender! Soft peacock! These are color names for this Land’s End coat. You’d look like anyone else in the black or grey shades but with these options, this coat is charming us and the reviewers. “This is a really nice coat. The pockets are located in the in the right place and are lined with a soft fabric. The cuffs of the sleeves are also a smooth soft fabric. And there is NO logo or branding on it which I think ruins the look of a garment. This coat has all the features I wanted; snaps plus a 2 way zipper, fur on the hood,” and another shopper kept it simple: “This coat is exactly what I was looking for. It’s absolutely beautiful and so warm. True to size.”