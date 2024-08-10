14 Costco Products Under $20 You Need to Try

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Most shoppers justify their annual Costco membership because of the everyday savings it can provide on groceries, household essentials, and more. But while the warehouse retailer is full of products that have become fan favorites, its shelves are far from static. And this month, social media is full of newly added items that are worth giving a try. Read on for the latest Costco products under $20 you need to try.

1 Giant sprinkle cupcakes

If you're dealing with a sweet tooth, you might want to swing by Costco's bakery section to pick up giant sprinkle cupcakes.

The brand-new product retails for $7.99 for a six-pack and comes in both chocolate buttercream and white buttercream frosting flavors. According to Instagram user Laura Jayne Lamb (@costcohotfinds), both are made with a white cake that tastes exactly like the store's popular 10" round cake.

2 Fleece belt bag

Belt bags are all the rage these days, but if you're going for a name brand like Lululemon, you'll be out somewhere around $50. Thankfully, you can grab a cute and cozy alternative at Costco for just $14.99.

"They are so cute!" Lamb says about the Lolë fleece belt bag. "I use my belt bag daily because they're comfortable, and I'm able to just throw my wallet and a few necessities into it."

3 Pesto margherita pizzas

It's essential to always have one meal option in your freezer you can turn to in a pinch. If pizza is your go-to last-minute meal, you'll want to check out the new pesto margherita pies at Costco. For just $16.79, you get three frozen pies, according to a recent video posted by TikTok user @costcofinds_.

4 Pyrex mixing bowls

It can pay to have prep bowls that look good enough to serve in. In a recent video, TikTik user @costcothisweek highlights an 8-piece Pyrex colored glass mixing bowl set that just landed on Costco shelves for $16.99. The dimpled pieces—which come with matching storage lids—not only look great but are also oven-safe up to 400 degrees.

5 Wrapping paper

Whether it's for birthdays, the holidays, or just because, it's always good to have gift-wrapping supplies ready. Now, you can pick up Kirkland double-sided wrapping paper at Costco, which runs for $14.99 for 270 square feet, per a recent video posted by Lamb.

6 Glad Take-Aways food storage containers

Summer usually serves as a bit of an unofficial high point for backyard get-togethers and casual parties. But what do you do with all of that leftover food? You can make it easier to send your guests home with a little something extra with Glad Take-Aways food containers, which are now available at Costco for $5.99 for a 50-pack, per a recent video posted by @costco_doesitagain.

Not only do they make storage convenient, but they're also washable and reusable for many meals to come.

7 Tempura shrimp taco kit

Costco's prepared foods have a habit of becoming fan favorites very quickly. One of the latest additions is a tempura shrimp taco kit, which retails for just $6.99 a pound in the deli section and comes with pico de gallo, a packet of cilantro lime crema, shredded veggies, and corn or flour tortillas.

"The tempura shrimp turns out so crispy in the air fryer," says @costcothisweek.

8 Rustic Italian bread

Bread is a millennia-old kitchen staple, and according to @costcofinds_, you can grab a loaf of rustic Italian bread from Costco's bakery section for just $5.99. Pick some up to make your next sandwich or breakfast toast that much better.

9 Festive doormats

If you're into decorating, there's no surface that should go without a little seasonal touch—especially when it comes to your front door. Now, Costco shoppers can pick up festive fall doormats for just $9.99, which include autumn designs and Halloween-appropriate picks.

In her July 28 video, Lamb calls the 24" by 36" inch pieces "adorable."

10 Tillamook Cracker Cuts cheese trays

Whether you're putting together a charcuterie board for a party on the fly or just want something to snack on, Costco now has you covered in a new way. The recently added Tillamook Cheddar Cracker Cut trays retail for $8.99 and include three flavors: pepper jack, sharp white cheddar, and medium cheddar.

11 Bac'N Nutty Soft dog treats

It's not just humans who can expect treats when they visit Costco. The retailer has just added a special on Bocce's Bakery Bac'N Nutty dog treats, with a 24-ounce bag selling for just $9.99. According to Lamb, this is "an absolute steal."

She adds that she appreciates the treats' "nice and soft" texture and that they have simple high-quality ingredients, including nitrate-free bacon and no wheat.

"They're definitely approved by all three of my girls!" she says in her video, which shows her pups happily eating their special treats.

12 Thermoflask water bottles

Hydration is always essential, but it's especially important during the hot summer months. If you're still on the market for a quality container, you might want to pop by Costco, where @costco_doestitagain points out that Thermoflask water bottles are currently on sale for $19.99 for a two-pack. Each thermos holds 40 ounces of liquid and will keep your drink cool for hours.

13 13-quart storage set

Still working on spring cleaning well into summer? You can now grab a 13-quart storage set from Costco, which includes four pieces for $6.99, per @costcofinds_. Now you can finally get that basement, attic, or office nice and organized.

14 Grilled chicken strips

Everyone loves a dinner shortcut! Costco delivers culinary convenience once again with its latest addition: Tru Grill Flame Cooked Chicken Strips. The pre-cooked pieces cost $9.99 for two 16-ounce packs—perfect for salads, sandwiches, and more.