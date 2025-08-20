7 Costco Early Halloween Decorations Selling Out Fast

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Halloween is two months away, but spooky season decor has been trickling into stores, including my local Costco, for a month. When should you decorate for Halloween anyway? Per Martha Stewart, 63 percent of people wait until October 1 to pull out their giant skeletons, witch figurines, and inflatable yard decor, while 22 percent maintain it is never too early, and an additional 15 percent wait until the week prior. Wherever you stand, get the good stuff before it sells out by shopping now. Here are 7 viral Costco Halloween decorations selling out fast.

1 Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin

If you are a Disney fan, this Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin is a no-brainer at $114.99 with LED color-changing lights, a timer function with six hours on and 18 off, and the best feature, music playing abilities with haunted tunes. “Absolutely hands down the best Mickey Pumpkin ever made to resemble the Main Street one at Disney,” writes a shopper, noting its “incredible detail and paint job” with “amazing glittery eyes nose mouth” that “give the haunting Disney magic” vibe. “I love that it’s cordless! With batteries included. Easy decorating. I’m so glad I bought one. Love love love. Must have for any Disney fans.”

2 Harvest Hand-Hooked Accent Rug

Seasonal accent rugs are a great way to infuse a little festive energy into your home. This Harvest Hand-Hooked Accent Rug, 22″ x 38″, is just $25.99 and available in a few motifs: dog, floral, or pumpkins. Made out of durable polypropylene, it is hand-hooked and has beautiful, handcrafted details and added memory foam for comfort.

3 Mina Victory Loop Halloween Pillow

Throw pillows are another home decor item to switch out seasonally. This adorable Mina Victory Loop Halloween Pillow, 22″ x 22″, is $34.99 and comes in a theme of pumpkin, cat, haunted house, or witch shoes. The covers feature zipper closures for easy washing.

4 Day of the Dead LED Nightlights

I love these Day of the Dead LED Nightlights, which come in a set of three (bat, spider, and cat) for $38.99. The resin pieces also work on a timer, six hours on and 18 off, and are illuminated with LED lights.

5 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable

If you are one of those “go big or go home” Halloween people, consider adding this 6.5′ Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable scene to your yard. The self-inflating piece features 10 LED lights and features the Heeler Family dressed for Halloween, Dad as a pirate, Mum as a mummy, Bingo as a witch, and Bluey as a vampire. Get it for $159.99.

6 Disney Jack Skellington Halloween Treat Bowl

This Disney Jack Skellington Halloween Treat Bowl, $35.99, is hand-painted, food safe, and totally adorable. Use it as a centerpiece at a party or display candy in it. Either way, it will provide years of festive fun for your family.

7 Disney Haunted Party House with Lights and Music

Fans of Disney World will love this Disney Haunted Party House with Lights and Music, themed after the Haunted Mansion. The decoration also lights up and plays music and spooky sounds. “This Halloween mansion piece is incredible! Great quality and sounds amazing!! I would recommend this to absolutely everyone!” writes one fan about the $99.99 decoration.