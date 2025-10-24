7 Best BJ’s Wholesale Club New Arrivals This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping at BJ’s, you are missing out. The warehouse has one of the lowest membership costs of all the clubs, with a one-year membership costing just $15, and offers some of the best deals on everything from food to furniture and home goods. So many amazing new arrivals are flooding the store this week, many of them holiday-related. Do you need new cooking gadgets or candles? Or garlands, trees, or decorations? I found so many must-buy items on the BJ’s website, many of which are on sale. If you don’t have time to walk the store’s aisles or scour the website, we are here to make things easier for you. These are the 7 best new arrivals at BJ’s Wholesale Club this week.

A Trio of Yankee Candles

Gift your friends and family a trio of Yankee Candle Minis, one each in Balsam & Cedar, Christmas Cookie, and Sparkling Cinnamon. The Balsam & Cedar features notes of crisp citrus, herbs, and red berry, middle notes of pine balsam, cedar, and sandalwood, and be notes of vanilla, warm amber, and musk. Christmas Cookie features top notes of creamy vanilla bean, middle notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and sugar, and base notes of vanilla, butter, and baked notes. Sparkling Cinnamon has top notes of cinnamon stick, middle notes of clove and cardamom, and base notes of bay leaf and cedarwood.

A Set of Light-Up Glass Trees

Shoppers are already grabbing this set of Berkley Jensen 5-Pc. Glass Christmas Trees Set with LED Lights, on sale for $49.99. “Beautiful trees,” writes a shopper. “I use these light up trees in my village display. They look absolutely beautiful!!!” Each tree is a different shape, size, and texture, and can be displayed as a group or you can opt to separate them around your house.

A Fan Favorite Towel in New Colors

Shoppers love these budget-friendly Berkley Jensen Bath Towels. The store just introduced a new color, sage, a beautiful blue-green, for $8.99. It is made of terry and 100 percent cotton material. “They are so soft and the bath towel is huge. I really think this is a great buy,” one shopper writes. It also features a fade and stain-resistant finish for long-lasting and vivid color clarity.

A Holiday Body Wash Trio

I love the smell of Christmas. This Dove Holiday Treats Body Wash Variety Pack, $17.99 for three, brings all the aromas of the holiday season into your bathroom. It features three limited-edition scents: Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie, sweet and spicy; Sugar Cookie Sprinkle, which smells like freshly baked cookies; and Peppermint Bark, cool, a refreshing blend of peppermint candy and rich chocolate. All are made without sulfates and parabens and packaged in 100% recycled bottles. They are also PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free.

So Many Garlands

There are lots of great garlands arriving at BJs and some of them are even on sale. If you are looking for something simple, this Berkley Jensen 9′ Feel Real Greenery Garland, on sale for $34.99, is a great option. It has realistic pine needles, flexible and durable branches, perfect for decorating mantels and enhancing archways. It is super low maintenance compared to a real garland, though it looks shockingly real. Make sure to measure and see how many you need.

A Slow Cooker Designed for Travel

This Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Qt. Travel Slow Cooker is designed for on-the-go use and is perfect for the holiday season. “I have had several brands of slow cookers. I bought myself a Crock Pot brand and will never buy any other brand. I like the locking lid feature. It also cooks uniformlly and once on warm does not continue to cook food as other brands do. Just wish I had the last one I bought for a gift was available when I bought mine!!! The digital timer and other auto features, plus the warming stone would be ideal to own. I have some of my family up for supper at least once a week and use the crock pot at least twice a week,” a shopper writes about the $49.99 gadget.

And, This Gorgeous Table Set

BJ’s has a great selection of furniture. I love this Ashley Furniture Dorrinson 3-Pc. Table Set, $199.99. “Easy to assemble, nice colors! Just the match for my living room and I liked the price too. Shipping was accurate even though some previous reviews said box was damaged. It was a nice experience for me!” one shopper writes. “These tables are very sturdy and easy to put together,” adds another. “The tables are very good looking to fit in several different decors. They assembles quite easily in just a short amount of time with the tool provided. They look substantial,” a third said.