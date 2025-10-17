7 Best New BJ’s Wholesale Club Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you love scoring big savings on seasonal favorites, you’ll want to make a trip to BJ’s Wholesale Club soon. The retailer just rolled out a new wave of products perfect for the changing season—think cozy home updates, festive décor, and easy entertaining picks. We’ve rounded up the best new BJ’s finds hitting shelves this week to help you make the most of your next shopping trip.

1 Yankee Candle Minis

For just $17, you can score this set of three mini Yankee Candles. The Pumpkin Season pack includes apple pumpkin, pumpkin banana scone, and spiced pumpkin, while the Sweater Weather pack includes red apple wreath, amber and sandalwood, and bayside cedar.

If the big Yankee Candle jars are more your style, they’re currently on sale for just $10 each.

2 Harvest Wreath

At the time of writing, this 26-inch Harvest Wreath was marked down 40 percent to only $30. The handcrafted piece is made up of pampas grass, various leaves, velvet pumpkins, and flowers.

3 Fall Floral Greeter Arrangement

Once you’ve got your wreath hung on your front door, complete your porch setup with two of these complementary Fall Floral Greeter Arrangements, marked down 50 percent to $35 each.

The beautiful decorations are 36 inches tall, come in a wooden base, and are made to be viewed from any side.

4 Propane Gas Patio Heater

There’s no need to stop enjoying your backyard just because it’s getting a little chilly—especially since this Propane Gas Patio Heater is just $100 right now (a discount of $50!). It has integrated wheels for easy transportation, adjustable heat output settings, a built-in table to hold snacks or drinks, and a protective cover.

“Purchased this to keep garage warm during my son’s baptism reception. The heater gave off a ton of heat and we actually had to shut it off because it got so warm!” wrote one satisfied shopper in a review. “Highly recommend this propane heater.”

“We bought this right before the summer began and have already used it multiple times. It is easy to assemble and easy to use and not to forget it was at an excellent price!” said another.

5 Skeleton Ground Breaker

If you’re hoping to get in on the giant skeleton action, you’d better act fast on this trending Halloween decoration, as it’s already selling out in stores.

The $150 Skeleton Ground Breaker is four feet tall and features an LED black light, so it’ll really make a statement on your front lawn.

“He’s Awesome and even better under the black light. Super easy to assemble and take down,” shared a BJ’s shopper.

“I can’t brag enough on this skeleton. He’s amazing. He’s huge and looks great indoors or out. Day or night. Highly recommend,” gushed another.

6 Inflatable Cute Mummy

Not looking to spend a ton on Halloween decorations? This Inflatable Cute Mummy is only $10. This price includes the 42-inch inflatable itself, as well as stakes and tethers.

7 Set of 6 Iridescent Ghost Pathway Markers

Get this Set of 6 Iridescent Ghost Pathway Markers for only $20 right now ($40 regular price). The plastic stakes are included, as is a timer control.