7 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Right Now

Hobby Lobby is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only does the arts and crafts store sell everything you need for your artwork, craft projects, and floral design ventures, but its aisles are also full of holiday decorations, home design must-haves, and gifts galore. What should you shop for now that October is almost half over? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby arrivals hitting shelves mid-month.

1 A Great Pink Mah Jong Game

Pink Mah Jong has become a favorite game of Hobby Lobby shoppers. This beautiful set includes pink tiles that are carved and painted with various suits, honors, and bonuses. “Great inexpensive set of tiles! I have the pink and honestly love them. Great first set to make sure you love the game before purchasing the $$$ ones!!” writes a shopper. “This is a beautiful orchid pink mahjong tile set. The tiles are a little smaller than typical American mahjong tiles. They’re engraved and painted and have a nice weight. No blank tiles are included if you play with blanks. Overall a great deal!” adds another.

2 A Real Looking Faux Christmas Tree

Hobby Lobby has so many trees in already, including this Alberta Alpine Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – 7 ft, on sale for $189.99. “Picked up this tree yesterday and can’t say enough about how beautiful and realistic it looks after fluffing. Can’t wait to decorate!” writes a shopper. “It is a beautiful tree that is full but not so full as to make decorating difficult. It looks wonderful when lit too! Realistic branches and trunk,” adds another.

3 A Yummy Smelling Candle

Hobby Lobby is always a fun place to discover new candle scents. Shoppers are loving Darsee & David’s Citrus Fizz Tin Candle, which smells yummy. “i stumbled across these during a random trip to HL and fell in love. i was rushing so i didn’t get to really get into many scents but this one was definitely a nose catcher. proved myself right as soon as i lit it! super long burn time + burns EVENLY,” writes one. “This candle is Delicious! It burns forever too! Also cute container,” adds another.

4 A Soft and Cozy Fall Blanket

Hobby Lobby just dropped so many patterns of this soft and cozy $7.99 blanket. “I love mine! Colors very vibrant and go well with my Fall decor. Washed up great. Very soft and plush. A nice size, not too big and bulky. A perfect lap blanket while watching TV and reading,” writes a shopper.

5 A Farmhouse Style Lamp

Hobby Lobby has some gorgeous lamps, including this Beaded Farmhouse Table Lamp With Black Shade, on sale for $39.99. Even interior designers adore it. “This lamp stuck out to me amongst all the others on the aisle! My client is wanting a more rustic, industrial look in her home and this worked. I loved it so much that I bought one for my kitchen. It’s so beautiful and unique. Exactly like the photo!” writes a shopper.

6 Glitter Acorns and Pinecones

Add these Glitter Acorns & Pinecones to your fall arrangement or decor curation. “Pretty and glittery bowl filler, exactly as described. It will be pretty in the bottom of a glass vase of fall foliage,” writes a shopper. “Great product for size and price, love the glitter effect,” adds another.

7 Light Up Ceramic Buildings

Brother Sister Design Studio Light Up Ceramic Buildings, on sale for $11.99, will look great with all your fall decorations. “I love these little houses! They are just as beautiful in person as online and they look perfect on my self. My only complaint is that there is no timer option. You have to turn them on and off manually and since I have them displayed on a higher shelf I don’t turn them on too often. That part is a bummer but they still look great during the day and were exactly what I was looking for other wise!” writes a shopper.