7 Best Hobby Lobby Decor Finds So Perfect Shoppers Keep Going Back for More

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping for home decor at Hobby Lobby. While not all items at the arts, crafts, and home decor store will tickle your fancy, some have amassed a cult following over the years, with shoppers returning to buy them over and over again. Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby decor finds so perfect shoppers kep going back for more.

1 Vintage-Feeling Wall Art

Hobby Lobby shoppers buy the wall art on repeat, maintaining that the inexpensive paintings and prints look designer for less. This Vintage Castle Canvas Wall Decor has been a popular pick, on sale for $45.99. “Beautiful vintage framed art just what i was looking for looks so amazing i get compliments from people . Love it i recommended 100%,” writes a shopper. “Beautiful canvas love it the colors are muted and looks very expensive and a antique,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Beautiful Anthopologie-Like Tapestry

On the topic of wall art, shoppers also recommend the many tapestries sold at Hobby Lobby. This Vintage Flowers Tapestry Canvas Wall Decor, on sale for $22.49, has been an overwhelming hit. “We have a 125-year-old home and some of the walls are original. This looks stunning on my bedroom wall with a neutral greige paint as background. What a great price and a beautiful piece,” a shopper says. “It looks like something Anthropologie would have in their ad for a fraction of the cost. If you have the right spot for this, it will add drama to your wall!” another says.

3 A Gorgeous Farmhouse Lamp

Insider tip: Hobby Lobby lamps are always half off. This White Vintage Farmhouse Finial Table Lamp is a best-seller at just $49.99. “This is a great lamp all the way around! The base is perfectly distressed creamy color. But for the lamp shade is the super star on this lamp. Nothing about this lamp looks cheap! I have had a lot of lamps come and go but this one is hands down the best!” a shopper states.

4 A Designer Looking and Smelling Candle

Hobby Lobby sells a lot of designer-inspired candles for a fraction of the price of the competition. I love Darsee & David’s Vanilla Orchid Jar Candle with an irridescent white jar and tropical scent. And, it’s just $9.99. “Smell is amazing and calming. A perfect blend of sweet and warm with subtle florals so it’s not too sickeningly sweet. I get so many compliments when I burn it at parties,” writes a shopper. “I cannot describe how amazing this candle smells. I bought it for the first time in December 2022 and I did not expect to love it this much.It’s always sold out in-store. It’s such a sweet, beautiful, warm scent. Love love love,” adds another.

5 A Distressed Plant Stand

Small furniture and accent pieces are also must-buys at Hobby Lobby, like this Distressed Stool Plant Stand, on sale for $6.99. “I seriously love these little stools. The wood is very lightweight but I don’t care because it’s just so stinking cute. But just know that the cream one is VERY yellow in person. BUT it can be easily painted. Totally worth the sale price half off,” writes a shopper.

6 This Viral Velvet Pillow

Hobby Lobby throw pillows regularly go viral, like this Velvet Round Pillow, which is currently available in many fall- and winter-friendly color options. “I keep going back for more!” writes a shopper. “I started with a pair of cream ones, then I had to have 2 navy, and most recently I have acquired a pair of the green ones! Absolutely love these. They’re great for back support they’re beautiful, and stay fluffed with all the use. Even my husband agreed!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A “Well Made and Beautiful” Restoration Hardware Dupe

Hobby Lobby has lots of cheap furniture dupes for places like Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware, like this Parsons Crossbuck Padded Wood Bench, $111.99. “Well made & beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I love this Ottoman! It is beautiful & went perfect in front of my living room couch! I also purchased the matching smaller one to put in front of my loveseat. Because the fabric on the top is off white, I did treat both pieces with Scotchguard.”