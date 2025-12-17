These Target gifts are popular picks for shoppers finishing holiday buying this week.

Have you waited until the last week before Christmas to complete all your shopping? No problem. Target is here to save the day. The superstore offers everything from toys and gadgets to skincare products, with options for everyone and every budget. What are the last-minute gifts shoppers are reaching for this week? Here are the 7 best Target last-minute Christmas gifts shoppers are grabbing now.

1 Sour Patch Kids Squishis

My daughter is obsessed with Squishi scented squish toys that smell and are shaped like candy. This Sour Patch Kids Squishi Scented Squeeze Toy is $6.99 and makes a perfect little gift or stocking stuffer. There are also versions shaped like a Swedish Fish, a Ring Pop, and an ICEE.

2 Tree Hut Gift Sets

My daughter is a fan of Tree Hut body scrubs. This Tree Hut Vanilla Mini Best Sellers Gift Set ($20) features smaller versions of the brand’s most popular picks, all in a compact travel case. “Perfect gift set to try! I bought 2 of these as gifts for teen girls who love Tree Hut! Can’t go wrong with the vanilla scent,” writes a shopper.

3 So Many Lego Sets

LEGO bricks are always on my son’s list, and Target offers many options. This LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Pink Roses ($59.99) is a simply stunning gift that keeps on giving and is a popular set this year. “Received these all built from my son on my birthday a beautiful gift that won’t die and have to be thrown away,” writes a recipient.

4 Headphones

In the tech department, many people are hoping to find headphones under the tree. A great option? Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ($169.99- $349.99). The high-quality headphones come in a range of colors, all designed with sound quality, comfort, and style in mind. “Kiddo will be happy Christmas morning,” writes a shopper.

5 A Taret Toy Set

This Target Toy Shopping Cart, $19.99, is a bestseller for a reason: Kids love Target and love toys. It has a grocery cart, coffee cup, coffee cap, coffee sleeve, coffee cup holder, and 7 grocery items to play with. “This has been one of our number 1 played with toys! The paper boxes inside are pretty pointless but the cart itself is awesome,” one shopper says. “I purchased this cute cart for my 15 months old grandson. He plays with it everyday filling it with his toys and empty recyclable items. I’ve taken so many videos of him pushing his shopping cart around the house. This is a must buy,” adds another.

6 Tonies Backpacks

Tonies are another popular gift this season, including this Tonies Character Backpack – Elmo: Educational Creative Thinking Electronic Storybook.The $24.99 gift is perfectly sized to carry a Toniebox, headphones, charging cables, and Tonies. “Love having a backpack style bag for our tonie box. I hope they come out with more characters in the future,” writes a shopper. “As soon as I saw this, I had to get it for my son. He loves Elmo and wants to carry his tonie everywhere we go, especially grandma and grandpas house. This makes it so much easier to put the tonie box in and his favorite tonies. I love that it has a secure strap for the box and a velcro strip for his headphones,” adds another.

7 And, This VTech Drum Pad

Do you have an sspiring musician on your list? The VTech Kidi Star Drum Pad, $69.99, is a fun intro to music. “This is an excellent choice for young aspiring percussionists! It offers plenty of fun and entertainment for my 6- and 4-year-olds, keeping them engaged and excited. I appreciate the volume control, which helps manage the noise. While the pads don’t completely dampen the sound, it’s still a much better option than many others out there. Highly recommend for little drummers!” writes a shopper.