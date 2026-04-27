Shop 6 new Target summer sandals, from chic Hermes dupes to comfy jelly slides.

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Have you started shopping for summer shoes? If you aren’t looking at Target, you are missing out. The superstore is seriously bringing the heat this season, with so many fabulous designer-worthy styles for the entire family. I have so many sandals in my shopping cart, all of them super chic but cheap. What should you buy before the best styles are sold out? Here are the 6 best new Target summer sandals hitting shelves now.

1 These Hermes Dupes

I am a big fan of the Loewe Petal slides with their trademark “anagram” motif. But who wants to spend $890 on a pair? You don’t have to because the new Women’s Fiona Slide Sandals – A New Day is a near-perfect dupe and “very comfortable & cute,” according to shoppers. “I like these flats as they are lightweight, simple, cute, comfortable and have a lightly padded sole. They run true to size. I’m normally a size 7, and the size 7 medium on these fit me perfectly,” writes one. Another adds they are “cute and casual but can be worn with a little more dress casual too. I love the tan color…it’s like a nude color for brown skin girls! Also love the low price.”

2 This Big Buckle Sandal/slidetitle] Another popular new style? The Women’s Collin Sandals with Memory Foam Insole – Universal Thread. “These were extremely comfortable! I took a chance since a lot of reviews said the opposite, but I’m glad I got them. I’m recovering from foot surgery and they were perfect, even in the heat with my foot still a little swollen. I wish they came in black!” one shopper wrote. “These are wonderful. I wear a size 12 but my feet are not wide. These are perfect !!! I was able to move the strap over one and like I said perfect!” another said. RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying. [slidetitle num="3"]A Woven Hermes Dupe

The Hermes Oran sandal is so iconic but ultra-expensive. This pair of Women’s Nina Slide Sandals – A New Day™ Natural offers the same look, but for $30. “I love these shoes! They are so cute and go with everything!” a shopper writes. Another adds they are “very pretty.”

4 And, These “Comfortable” Slides That “Look Expensive”

These Women’s Nash Sandals with Memory Foam Insole – A New Day are almost sold out. “Looks so expensive!! Love these sandals. Perfect chocolate brown. Comfortable molded footbed. Runs TTS,” one shopper writes. “Really love this comfortable slide-was able to wear out shopping without my feet hurting! Offers great support. I would prefer to wear these instead of house slippers while inside the house!!” another adds.

5 And, These Loeffler Randall Looking Slides

Nobody will believe you got these Women’s Mila Striped Slide Sandals – Universal Thread at Target, because they straight up look like they are Loeffler Randall. “What cute sandals! I always look for unusual shoes. These are stylish and comfortable,” a shopper writes. “Very cute & comfortable & true to size. Fashionable with wicker handbag,” another adds.

6 Cushioned Jelly Sandals

I am also obsessed with the Women’s Gemma Sandals – Shade & Shore™ Clear, a super on-trend style that will go with everything. “These sandals are the cutest! I have already received compliments!!” writes a shopper. “There’s nothing like a clear sandal. These will most likely be my favorites of this summer. They literally go with EVERYTHING,” another adds.