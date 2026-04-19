Shop 11 Target spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from vases to wood benches.

In case you haven’t seen the endless videos on social media, Target is basically Pottery Barn for less this season. The superstore, famous for its impressive but inexpensive home goods, has so many amazing finds right now. From large furniture pieces to small lamps, bedding sets, vases, and everything in between, you can decorate your entire home like an interior designer, but on a budget. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 Target spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A “High End” Scalloped Edge Woven Vase

Shoppers love this Scalloped Edge Woven Vase Threshold, which is so upscale-looking but costs just $30. “Very pretty! it comes with a glass vase inside so you can use real flowers with water! Such an easy way to bring spring/summer feels into your home decor!” one shopper writes. “You will love this wicker vase. Made very well and looks high end!” another adds

2 A Fake Hydrangea Arrangement That “Looks Very Expensive”

I am obsessed with hydrangeas, but like all gorgeous, real flowers, they don’t live long. This Hydrangea Arrangement Threshold looks real but won’t die on you! And, it costs just $25. “Looks very expensive! Great product for the price,” a shopper exclaims. “I love the design so cute. I bought this to put it on my patio table and it’s gorgeous. The color is accurate and looks real and the bottom is glass so this will definitely last a long time,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Coastal Art

Don’t skip the art aisle at Target. Shoppers have been snapping up this 12″x9″ Coastal Wall Art Threshold, which looks like an expensive piece from Pottery Barn or an art store, but costs just $20. The trick with Target art? Mix it with actual paintings and more expensive decor.

4 A Gingham Lampshade with a “Vintage Vibe”

Dress up your lamp in Pottery Barn style with a lampshade makeover. This Gingham Pleated Lamp Shade Brown Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, looks upscale for less. “Such a cute lamp shade! I was looking for a gingham shade for my son’s vintage vibe bedroom and this was a perfect fit. Love the neutral color and it was easy to add to his lamp. Very nice quality too!” one shopper writes.

5 Or, a Wicker Lamp Shade

There is also a Wicker Lamp Shade, Brown Threshold™, designed with Studio McGee, that looks equally bougie. “Lamp shades can be so expensive these days. This is a quality, well made shade that would probably be nearly $100 at Ballard Designs. You won’t be disappointed for only $20!” writes a shopper. “True wicker. Exactly what I wanted provides a beautiful hue and flush of color in the evening,” another adds.

6 Hurricane Candle Holders with “Beautiful Craftsmanship

I have a bunch of Threshold hurricane candle holders around my house and always get a lot of compliments on them. The latest style is this Large Wood and Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Tan Threshold, designed with Studio McGee. So many shoppers are obsessed with the $25 item. “Beautiful and excellent craftsmanship,” one writes. “Okay, I’m obsessed with these candle holders! Seriously, they’re so pretty! The glass and wood is super beautiful, and they’re built really well. Makes my room feel so cozy and inviting.”

7 An Open Weave Outdoor Rug

Target is a great place to buy expensive-looking rugs on a budget. For $90.00, shoppers stand firmly behind this 5’x7′ Open Weave Braided Outdoor Patio Area Rug Tan, Threshold designed with Studio McGee. The natural fiber rug is pretty enough for indoors, but designed to withstand the outdoor elements.

8 A Beautiful Upholstered Chair

I can’t believe how designer this Upholstered Accent Chair with Braided Arms and Legs Natural – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee looks. The wood frame and linen-looking upholstery are super upscale-looking and feeling. It is currently on sale for $340 online and is not available in stores.

9 And, a Gorgeous Console

This Natural Linen Console Table with Shelf, Mahogany Brown, from the same collection, is another new furniture item only available online that looks like it should cost triple as much. Get it on sale for $240 and transform your hallway.

10 This Bench with a Woven Back

This Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back and Loose Cushion Seat just got a new, lower price, and shoppers are snapping it up fast. “Awesome! Beautifully made, great quality! This bench would look great in any room!” writes one. “The perfect entryway bench,” adds another. “Absolutely love this bench and it’s perfect for our narrow entryway! Looks very clean and the cushion is a nice added touch.”

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, a Wood Bench That Makes a Great Plant Stand

The Thatcher Wood Bench – Threshold designed with Studio McGee, $120, makes the perfect plant stand. “Perfect size, been looking for a small bench for years! This one fits the bill perfectly!” writes a shopper. “Super cute bench. Bought for the entry way of our new cabin and it’s a perfect fit. I’m not sure how stable it is to sit on but our is mostly for looks. Came assembled and no issues with shipping,” another adds.