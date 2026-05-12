Shop 11 HomeGoods summer finds, from chic Tommy Bahama lamps to pink tulip tables.

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Summer isn’t officially here until June, but things are heating up early at HomeGoods! The home store (and then some!) is filling up with so many fabulous summer-inspired items for indoors and outside. From outdoor dining sets and sofas to beach house-inspired decor, there are so many items that will give your home a seasonal refresh. What are shoppers buying this week? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods summer finds disappearing from stores right now.

1 So Much Patriotic Decor

From May through September, we celebrate America more than ever. Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, and if you want to invest some money in patriotic decor, head to HomeGoods. One of my favorite picks is this trio of stars, stripes, and USA wooden fireworks. I had to do a double-take to see if it was actually lightable.

2 A Literal Tulip Table

When I hear “tulip table,” I think of the iconic mid-century modern Saarinen table. However, the HomeGoods version is an actual pink tulip table! This fun piece of decor will definitely brighten up your space. It would look really adorable in a little girl’s room.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lots of Fresh Summer Bedding

If you want to freshen up your bedroom for summer without spending a ton of money, head to HomeGoods and buy some new bedding. There were tons of amazing options. I especially loved this under-the-sea Tommy Bahama sheet set. The king-sized percale cotton set was just $59.99.

4 Metal Plant Stands

Crate & Barrel or HomeGoods? It’s impossible to tell. These gorgeous metal plant stands, available in a variety of finishes, are sleek, sophisticated, and perfect for housing real or faux plants. They started at $16.99, and honestly looked like they could cost triple that.

5 Patriotic Geese

The whole goosecore vibe is going strong. And what is cuter than a stuffed goose? One wearing sunglasses, dressed in Americana attire. These decorative items were just $16.99, and from the stunning new Martha Stewart collection, that is basically the summer gift that keeps on giving.

6 So Many Table Sets and Umbrellas

The manager at my store told me that most of the outdoor dining sets sell within hours of hitting the floor. This one fell into that category. It was gorgeous. So are these huge, cabana-style umbrellas. Keep checking your store daily for outdoor furniture arrivals to get the best sets. I’ve noticed most of them are priced around $1,299.

7 The Prettiest Melamine Sets

The melamine offerings are stunning this year. There are so many gorgeous patterns, products, and sets in the outdoor-friendly material. I love this serving platter, which is designed to hold a trio of dips. There were matching plates and bowls in various sizes.

8 Huge Outdoor Planters

If you want to grab a scene-stealing outdoor planter, run to HomeGoods. These massive white ones were so stunning and look like they are from Pottery Barn or Ballard designs, but cost a fraction of the price. There are colorful options as well.

9 This Whimsical Animal Planter

There were also lots of fun, whimsical decorations, both indoor and outdoor. This animal planetarium, complete with faux plants, was one of my favorites. The King of Wonderful item was $24.99 and would look really cool in an eccentric space.

10 A Flamingo Tablecloth

There are also lots of great summer tablecloths and runners. Flamingoes are definitely in this season, so this blue-and-white striped pattern is super on-trend. However, there are many more subtle options available.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Fish Lamp

The whole-fish-and-sardine-girl look is also a thing right now. This super fun lamp is an easy way to integrate the European summer vibe into your home. Get the Tommy Bahama lighting fixture for just $59.99.