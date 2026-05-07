Shop 11 new HomeGoods decor finds, from Missoni towels to chic gingham chairs and DW candles.

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Have you visited your HomeGoods this week? Die-hard shoppers know that to score the best items, you should be stopping by a few times a week. Some of the hottest items sell out as soon as they hit the floor. This week’s most talked-about items at the home emporium include new candles, outdoor furniture, designer towels, and faux flowers. What should you shop for so you don’t miss out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Missoni Towels

Ellen on the Glow scored Missoni towels. “It’s 2026 and the @missoni Gods are in our favor 👀 I texted my best friend to go to Home Goods with me after seeing a sighting on TikTok. We had absolutely 0 expectations of actually finding them because Charleston is well…Charleston. Low and behold, they were stocked… & now I’m in trouble. 0 regrets,” she captioned a post.

2 Lots of Great Neutral Decorations

Rute Pierre went into HomeGoods to find some items to decorate a console and coffee table and found some amazing neutral decorations. “I found some really great things at this @homegoods . I’m so excited that this trip panned out because if you know…you know,” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Everything You Need for an Outdoor Oasis

Make it with Michah shared all the amazing outdoor decor and furniture items. “The backyard oasis is just what my soul needed!” they wrote. “Be sure to check out @homegoods to transform your space into the perfect staycation – all at the best prices.”

4 Faux Flowers That Are Interior Designer Approved

Laura Fox Interior Design shared about the amazing garden stuff. “HomeGoods with a Designer Part 4: The Garden Section,” they wrote. Faux flowers? Don’t tell anyone, but… I cheat with these here and there. Giant trees? Only if you have the space. And $2500. Overwhelmed by the selection? Same. Also, watch me crush dreams,” they wrote.

5 Lots of Summer Stuff

It’s Alexis Simone shared about all the summer decor. “COME ON CUTIE YOU AND I ARE HEADED TO @homegoods 🤭!! They have a many new spring/summer items out, we needed to go browse!! Alsooo have you seen any hello kitty finds lately….or is it just my stores that are in a drought?!?!” she captioned the post.

6 The Perfect Side Table

In an episode of “Making My Apt a Home – Finding the perfect side table,” Indy Alexis goes on a shopping trip for a side table. “Me & @homegoods are locked in tight! I went looking for a side table and found the prettiest marble/wood one that matches perfectly with the vibe I was looking for ! Next were looking for some curtains and artwork! Stay tuned,” she wrote.

7 A Gingham Chair That Looks Designer

Sarah Joy found the prettiest upholstered chair. “Randomly wandered into Home Goods yesterday + came out with the cutest gingham chair ever 🤩🤩 then I had to drive an hour to get the second one. Worth it!” she captioned the post. “These chairs are adorable. I love the blue detail,” a follower commented.

8 Gold Kitchen Stuff

The World of Home Decor found some gorgeous gold kitchen items, like fruit towers and baskets. “Hello my friends. Sharing gorgeous items from homegoods store. I hope you like it,” they captioned the post. “Gorgeous finds,” a follower commented.

9 Patriotic Snoopy Finds

If you like celebrating America and are also a Snoopy or Peanuts fan, run to HomeGoods. There is a great patriotic collection that features the adorable dog. A Snoopy-centric account shared all the “new Snoopy finds,” in an Instagram video. “Very patriotic,” a follower commented.

10 New DW Home Candle Scents

Run to HomeGoods and stock up on all the new DW Home Candle fragrances. “It’s only Monday… but I’m already thinking about this weekend’s shopping,” the brand captioned a video. “One of the BEST sections and I’m only looking for DW home candles because truly, THE BEST!” a shopper commented.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Pretty Much Everything From Outdoor and Indoor Furniture to Small Decorative Accents

Haley Klei shared all of the items she scored at her store, including expensive-looking outdoor furniture and urns, to indoor furniture pieces and small decorative accents. “Another day, another well stocked HomeGoods!!” she captioned the video.