Shop the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds, from Le Creuset to gorgeous lemon dishes.

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Of all the discount stores, HomeGoods is my go-to spot for scoring fantastic kitchen finds. After renovating my kitchen, I had an idea in mind of all the little decorations, gadgets, and functional items I needed to complete the space. I didn’t find them all on my first trip, but after a few weeks of restocks and new merchandise drops, I checked everything off my list. From name brands like All-Clad and Le Creuset to gorgeous imported dishes, tablecloths, and decor, there are so many amazing deals to be had at your local store. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Everything You Need for a Spring Kitchen Refresh

The Everything Dad found so many unbelievable items at his store. “Giving the kitchen a little spring refresh 🌿 New dishes, florals, glassware, and a few simple pieces that make everyday spaces feel a little more put together. @HomeGoods is always my go-to for unique kitchen finds that make the house feel ready for the season,” he wrote.

2 Lots of New Le Creuset

On my last HomeGoods shopping trip, I spotted so many Le Creuset items, ranging from the iconic Dutch ovens to casserole dishes and even actual dishes, bowls, and other ceramic accessories. They were all well under retail.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Gorgeous Wood Boards

Isabella Diannee found lots of gorgeous real wood cutting boards and lazy Susans. “$19.99!? RUN to HomeGoods! Actually, maybe I will go buy them all 😂 because !!! These are soooo affordable and staples for styling around your home. I still can’t believe it @homegoods please keep these in stock for long 🙏🏻🤎 Let me know what you need help styling in your home!! I’d love to help :)” she captioned a post.

4 The Cutest Ceramic Canisters

There are tons of beautiful ceramic kitchen canisters. “From Marshalls/HomeGoods to my home—these finds were the perfect addition to my kitchen!” an influencer wrote. “Such a great find!” a follower commented. “Ooo love them,” another added. “These pieces are so beautiful,” a third said.

5 A Harry Potter Spoon Rest

Potter Things, a Harry Potter-inspired Instagram account, found a spoon rest themed after the popular book and movie series. Even the HomeGoods account commented on the clip. “Such a magical find,” they responded. “Such a need! Super cute,” added another follower.

6 Lemon Dishes

Seasonal Home Decor Finds has shared a few videos about the popular lemon collection. “Part 2 of the lemon dishes because you guys absolutely lost your minds over Part 1 and honestly same 😂 The detail on these is even more beautiful up close — bright sunny lemons on the most gorgeous dinnerware I have ever seen at HomeGoods ✨ Your summer table is about to look completely different 🌸 Would you use these for everyday or save them for special occasions?” they wrote.

7 And, These Two Other Amazing Patterns

Seasonal Home Decor Finds also spotted some other amazing dishes in two bold patterns: one with a Mediterranean-feeling lemon-and-blue color, and the other, floral. “I found TWO absolutely stunning sets and I need your help choosing!” they wrote.

8 And, Orange Dishes

There are also tons of “orange kitch” items inspired by the other citrus. “Orange is not just a color it is a mood,” Seasonal Home Decor Finds captioned a post. “Run Run Run to Home Goods. Cooking feels better when everything looks this good,” they added in the caption.

9 A Strawberry and Mother’s Day Collection

If you love mom and mom loves strawberries, then buying her some fruit-inspired kitchen items will be a hit. “I literally wanted all of these 😭🍓 Which one would you pick first?” Seasonal Home Decor Finds captioned the post. “This section was too cute to skip .” Don’t forget to grab the “Berry best mom” mug.

10 All the Disposable Cups, Plates, and Goodies

My daughter and I are obsessed with buying HomeGoods disposable coffee cups. They come in so many fun seasonal patterns and make drinking coffee or hot chocolate on the go so much fun. “Celebrate more, spend less! No matter the occassion, save on celebrating for any and every moment,” HomeGoods captioned this post.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Non-Toxic Glass Storage

I am All Naturall shared about the glass, non-toxic food storage containers she scored. “If you’re trying to reduce plastic in your home, start with simple swaps like these. Found mine at HomeGoods, but I linked similar options in my Amazon storefront for easy shopping,” she captioned the post.