Shop 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look high-end, from Capri Blue dupes to bistro sets.

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Fun fact: All the interior designers and decorators I know shop at HomeGoods. Just like creating a memorable outfit, most style-savvy people understand that pairing cheap and chic items with custom splurges is an art form. In fact, many bougie rich people consider the confession, “Oh, that thing? I got it at HomeGoods,” a badge of honor. If you know how to shop, HomeGoods is a cheaper version of Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware, Ballard Designs, and Serena & Lily. What should you buy now? Here are 11 HomeGoods spring finds shoppers say look high-end.

1 An Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs That Looks Like It Is From West Elm

There are so many fabulous pieces that also look straight from the pages of the West Elm catalog at HomeGoods right now, including this set of a long table and six chairs, priced at $1,299.99. This one was honestly so gorgeous and high-end looking that you could use it indoors.

2 Wool Area Rugs

When I don’t want to spend a lot of money on a rug but want it to look high-end, I either gravitate toward wool or jute. This blue area rug from Lauren Ralph Lauren is a definite find with Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn vibes. The coastal chic floor covering is handmade out of wool and looks like a high-end or custom rug for just $399.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Wood Arched Mirror

The mirror aisle at HomeGoods is always stocked with goodies. I found several gorgeous options, ranging from smaller arch mirrors to full-length and even free-standing mirrors. And, in true store fashion, the prices were shockingly low, including this wood arched mirror priced at $69.99.

4 Crate & Barrel Looking Adirondack Chairs

My store had a few Adirondack-style chairs, including these more modern-slash-Midcentury style ones, giving West Elm for sure. I love the black color, which is more modern compared to the more traditional white version. Most of them are Polywood, and a fraction of the retail price.

5 Fresh Window Panels

Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware curtains are gorgeous, but super pricey. The minimum you will pay for a single panel is usually at least $100. HomeGoods had lots of gorgeous options, including this set of two Lauren Ralph Lauren white panels with metal rings for just $49.99.

6 A Scalloped Wicker Planter

Serena & Lily or HomeGoods? Nobody will be able to tell. This gorgeous wicker planter is ready to be styled indoors or outside. It looks so regal and features a scalloped top. It definitely has the name-brand look and feel, but costs just $59.99.

7 White Sofas Starting at $600

In a perfect world, we would all be ordering custom Pottery Barn white sofas. However, one sofa can easily cost you thousands. If you want the clean, white designer look for less, HomeGoods is always getting great sofas in. Right now, they have a few options, starting at just $599.99.

8 A Serena & Lily Inspired Bistro Set

This French bistro set is a near-perfect dupe of the popular Serena & Lily Riviera set. The outdoor set comes with two chairs and a little table and is perfect for your outdoor spaces. And, you can’t beat the price of $199.99. The designer version will set you back close to $1,700.

9 A Capri Blue Candle Dupe

Capri Blue Volcano candles are one of the most popular luxury candles on the market. I have spent over $100 on the large size of the amazing-smelling fragrance at Anthropologie. Never again. I found the perfect dupe that looks similar and smells identical. The single-wick version is just $7.99, and the larger one is $14.99.

10 A Wicker Chair Set

This table set looks like Serena & Lily or Ballard Designs without the price tag. It comes with a table and two gorgeous wicker swivel chairs. It’s from the new Martha Stewart outdoor collection, which is super reasonably priced. Get this set for $599.99.

11 Pretty Outdoor Faux Plants

There are tons of faux plants, ranging from wreaths and arrangements in vases to outdoor patio plants in pots. These hydrangeas come in planters that look like the ones I got from Crate & Barrel a few years ago. There are also lots of great plant stands if you are looking for something to put them on.