11 Best HomeGoods Mother’s Day Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 HomeGoods Mother's Day finds, from Lilly Pulitzer coolers to Rae Dunn mugs.

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Most moms, including me, love shopping at HomeGoods. If you aren’t sure what to get your mom, or the motherly figure in your life, for Mother’s Day this year, head to your local store. In addition to the regular amazing goodies the store always has, including name-brand candles, picture frames, blankets, bedding, kitchen items, and miscellaneous decor, there are tons of great gift ideas for your special lady. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods Mother’s Day finds dropping in stores mid-April.

1 Dried Flowers

I am going to be honest: While I love fresh, fragrant flowers, I am always super sad when they wilt and die. There were some gorgeous faux flower arrangements and bouquets at HomeGoods that mom will love and enjoy all year long. My advice? Grab a gorgeous vase and gift her an arrangement. And, yes, that is my daughter showing off the blooms.

2 Book Lover Acrylic Wine Glasses From Draper James

If your mom loves books, wine, and Reese Witherspoon, this set of acrylic wine glasses from the star’s Draper James brand is the perfect gift. The set is just $7.99. I would add a book from her favorite author or genre, a bottle of wine, and maybe even a candle. She will love this customized present.

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3 A Breville Espresso Machine

If mom is a coffee or espresso drinker and you want to spoil her, then run to HomeGoods and get her the Breville Bambino Plus this year. At $239.99, it is the perfect entry-level espresso machine that delivers high-quality shots. And, the gadget is a steal at HomeGoods, as it retails for $300 at other stores.

4 So Many Books

Again, a gift basket with her favorite goodies is a no-brainer. Luckily, HomeGoods is even selling books and journals this season. Choose one that she will love, grab a basket or bag, and fill it with other goodies on our shopping list.

5 And, This Adorable Alpaca Topiary

Does mom have a thing for alpacas? I honestly died when I saw this little topiary decoration, which is UV-resistant and designed for outdoors. Get the item for just $49.99. There are lots of other clever outdoor items to choose from.

6 Lilly Pulitizer Coolers

Lilly Pulitzer has arrived at HomeGoods! I love these insulated coolers, especially as a Mother’s Day gift. You can use it to curate a gift of other items that she might like, instead of using a basket or gift bag. It is $24.99.

7 A Sweet Smelling Gift Set

Over in the pampering spa products aisle, there are lots of great gift options. This MG Studio set comes with four Magnolia Blossom fragranced items. Get two candles, a room spray, and a diffuser with reeds for just $12.99.

8 Rae Dunn Mugs

HomeGoods is bringing the Rae Dunn vibe this Mother’s Day. Whether she is a girl mom, a boy mom, or even a fur mom, there is a mug for her. The farmhouse favorite brand is also way less at Homegoods than in other stores. These were less than $10 each.

9 Preppy Plastic Summer Cups

Not to sound repetitive, but these reusable plastic cups are a great addition to a mom-centric gift basket. There were so many designs to choose from, but I love the pink bows on this Bella Lux set. Get 8 of the cute cups for just $6.99.

10 A Leopard Sleep Mask

There are lots of little items in the pampering aisle, ranging from single-use Korean beauty face masks to this gorgeous, silky leopard print sleep mask. The Cala Wild Dreams mask is just $4.99, and again, a perfect throw-in for your customized Mother’s Day basket or bag.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, a Weber-Inspired Bird Feeder

If mom is into gardening or birding, a clever bird feeder is a great gift idea. This one is clearly inspired by the old school red Weber kettle grill. It attracts all kinds of birds. The price? $24.99. If it’s not her style, there are several others to choose from.