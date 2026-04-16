11 HomeGoods Spring Finds That Look Like Crate and Barrel for Less

Shop 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like Crate & Barrel for less, from lamps to patio sets.

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I have been buying Crate & Barrel for decades. I love the clean, modern yet timeless look of everything sold at the store and online, ranging from indoor and outdoor furniture to home and seasonal decor, dishes, and glassware. However, the name-brand store can be quite expensive for some people. Luckily, HomeGoods, America’s favorite discount home store, carries lots of items that offer the same name-brand look for a fraction of the price. What should you shop for? Here are 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like Crate & Barrel for less.

1 An Outdoor Dining Table

The outdoor furniture is selling almost as quickly as it hits the floor. I couldn’t believe how gorgeous some of the dining sets were. This one consists of a round table and four chairs and is from the Martha Stewart collection. It looks so upscale and just like something you would find at Crate & Barrel for a lot more than $1,299.99.

2 Adirondack Chairs

Adirondack chairs are a summer classic. You can get them for around $500 at Crate & Barrel, or get them for a fraction of the price at HomeGoods. These grey Made-in-the-USA Polywood chairs come with a 20-year warranty and were just $179.99 each.

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3 Fluted Lamps

Crate & Barrel has a stellar selection of table lamps that tend to be quite expensive. HomeGoods also has a huge assortment for a fraction of the price. I love these fluted yellow lamps with a striped shade, which offer a summer look but still remain just neutral enough.

4 Le Creuset Dishes

Over in the à la carte dishes section, there were a ton of Le Creuset items, which they also sell at Crate & Barrel. They had plates, bowls, mugs, serving bowls, and trays, plus little egg cups in seasonal colors, and a bunch of white, red, and other staples. And all of them were well under retail. Just to give you an idea of the prices, the mugs were $9.99, but retail for $25.

5 A Modern Outdoor Table for Six

I spent a small fortune on my outdoor dining set, and now I am kicking myself, because this huge Rachel Zoe table and six chairs are like one-fifth of what I paid. The six-person dining table comes with all the chairs and the wood table, and is just $1,299.99. And, it is giving such a Crate & Barrel feel.

6 And, This Outdoor Set

I couldn’t believe all the great outdoor sets that HomeGoods was serving up. This hand-woven set of two chairs and a matching glass-covered table is from the Martha Stewart line and looks just as good as Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel. The trio is $699.99.

7 And, this 4-Piece Lounge Set

This outdoor lounge set was just as stunning and a steal of a deal. It has everything you need, including a little loveseat, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table that opens up into storage. The Martha Stewart set is just $1,299.99, which is honestly a great deal since it comes with everything you need for a patio or balcony.

8 Faux Flowers and Plants

Add some color to your outdoor spaces with Crate & Barrel vibes. These hydrangea plants come in planters that look like the ones I got from the store a few years ago. With these, no real plants or water needed!

9 Gorgeous Area Rugs

So many interior designers I know shop for rugs at HomeGoods. The rug hangers always have a wide variety of area rugs in every material, including wool, which tend to look and feel the most high-end. This Safavieh rug is 8 x 10 and made of a synthetic blend, but it’s nice enough for indoors and durable enough for outdoors.

10 A Cute Side Table

This little wicker side table is cute enough for indoor spaces but also durable enough for outdoors. I love how lightweight and portable it is, with legs that fold up easily. Get it for $69.99 or pay incrementally more at stores like Crate & Barrel.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, These Washable Rugs

These washable rugs look like Crate & Barrel but cost next to nothing. They actually seem more like a natural-fiber rug than anything else. There were several other throw rug sets to choose from in various patterns, shapes, and sizes.