Shop 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from quilts to cane chairs.

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I am obsessed with HomeGoods and, quite honestly, who isn’t? The discount home store has so many amazing items for every part of your house, including all the outdoor spaces. And, many of the items look designer for less. On my recent trip, I found so many items that were giving serious Pottery Barn vibes, but at significantly lower prices. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 This Set of Matching Cane Chairs

Whenever I see matching sets of chairs at HomeGoods, I know they will be gone fast. This set of two wood cane chairs looked super upscale and designer, and had down-filled cushions. Each costs just $399.99, but would likely be triple that at Pottery Barn.

2 Plaid Sheets

Pottery Barn sheet sets are super popular, but definitely not cheap. The average set usually costs around $139. HomeGoods has a lot of high-quality sets, like these Brooks Brothers plaid ones. The queen-size 100 percent cotton sheets come with a flat and fitted sheet plus two pillowcases, and are just $34.99.

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3 This Matching Set of Planters

There are so many amazing outdoor products at HomeGoods right now, including planters. There are several one-offs, but I really like this matching set, each a different size. They will look great on a patio or by a pool, and look just like a style I got at Crate & Barrel.

4 This Great Nightstand

Why does anyone pay retail prices for furniture, including nightstands, when you can get them at HomeGoods for next to nothing? This gorgeous wood piece is priced at just $299.99. It is from interior designer Nate Berkus’ home-goods collection and usually retails for hundreds more.

5 Gorgeous Leather Chairs

Yes, HomeGoods even has leather chairs and sofas. I love the modern but also timeless look of this set of two. Each wood and leather chair is $299.99. If you are wondering how to get them home, the store offers delivery for an additional fee.

6 This Rustic Wood Kitchen Cart

This rustic wood kitchen cart is such a great find. It looks so expensive and straight out of a Pottery Barn catalog. It has two drawers, a few shelves, and even a compartment to hide and protect items. I also love that it is on wheels, making it easy to push around. And, the price is right at $349.99.

7 A Lillian August Quilt

Lillian August is one of my favorite brands at HomeGoods, giving serious Serena & Lily and Pottery Barn feels for a fraction of the price. This quilt set looks like a pattern Pottery Barn carries every summer, but costs about $100 less than it would at the name-brand store.

8 A Beautiful Dresser

If you are furnishing a bedroom but don’t want to spend thousands, HomeGoods is a great alternative to Pottery Barn. Even if you can’t find matching sets, I love the look of a coordinating but not matchy-matchy bedroom, especially when you bring in various textures. This seafoam blue dresser has really pretty ocean-vibed pulls and will look great in a coastal style room.

9 A Ceramic Blue-and-White Lamp

The HomeGoods lamp section is filled with so many Pottery Barn-style options. I love this blue-and-white textured lamp from Brooks Brothers. It is topped with a clean, white lampshade and looks super expensive. The price? $59.99. I would buy both and use them on nightstands.

10 And, a Blue Painted Nightstand

This bluish grey nightstand is also a steal at $249.99. I love the delicate, slender legs and the gold hardware. It could also be used in a living room or as an accent piece in other areas of the home. And it looks like it costs triple the price that it actually does.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, So Many Gorgeous Baskets

Whether you are looking for baskets for decorating, hosting, or organizing, HomeGoods has an extensive selection. There are even baskets that can hold faux stems and flowers. This whole section looks like it could be straight from a Pottery Barn catalog.