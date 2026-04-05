10 Best HomeGoods Name-Brand Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 10 best name-brand HomeGoods kitchen finds, from Le Creuset Dutch ovens to All-Clad.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t hitting HomeGoods first for all your cooking and eating needs, you are missing out. The houseware store has an ample selection of items for preparing and serving food and beverages, ranging from kitchen gadgets and cookware to dining room decor. And currently, there are so many new arrivals, including high-end, bigger-ticket items and name-brands, just in time for spring and summer. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 10 best name-brand HomeGoods kitchen finds we just found in-store.

1 Sur La Table Dishes

Most of the serious cooks I know, including chefs, opt for solid white dishes. I found this huge section at my store, including lots of options from Sur La Table, for unbeatable prices. Buy more than you think you will need, just in case some of them break.

2 So Many Stanleys

I love that you can get pretty much any Stanley Cup color for just $19.99 at HomeGoods. There were tons of fresh spring hues at my store, but also neutrals like grey and white.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lodge Cast Iron Cookware

Lodge is a dependable and affordable cast-iron cookware brand. There were lots of spring and summer colors, including pastels, in every shape and size.

4 And, Brandani Dutch Ovens

There were also a bunch of cast-iron cookware options from other affordable brands, including Brandani, Martha Stewart, and Staub. They were all priced right.

5 And, Of Course, Le Creuset

At this HomeGoods, the Le Creuset Dutch ovens were locked up. But I found this pretty blue and the traditional cherry red. Each was well under retail.

6 Fruit Dishes and Decor

It’s going to be fruity this summer! The whole lemon-and-strawberry aesthetic is majorly trending right now, and HomeGoods is delivering. There are so many plates, canisters, decorations, and more to outfit your kitchen.

7 Clear Organizers

If you are on a spring cleaning or organizing mission, you won’t want to skip the plastic bins aisle at HomeGoods. They have pretty much every shape and size imaginable to organize your fridge and pantry.

8 A Rustic Kitchen Cart

There are also great pieces of furniture for your kitchen, including this rustic wood kitchen cart. I couldn’t believe that it was just $349.99, as it looks a lot more expensive.

9 An All-Clad Coffee Maker

HomeGoods is the best place to buy kitchen gadgets and small appliances, unless you want to pay full retail. I found this All-Clad Coffee Maker for $149.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 And, All Clad Cookware

There were also some gorgeous All-Clad pots and pans, also well under retail. They were locked up in a special section with the Le Creuset Dutch Ovens.