Shop the 10 best HomeGoods spring organization finds, from wicker shelves to stylish baskets.

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One of my main goals this spring is to get my house organized, and I’m not the only one. There is a reason why the term “spring cleaning” was coined. After a long winter burrowed in our homes with lots of blankets and cozy clutter, once the temperature warms up its a good time to declutter and get ready for the spring and summer seasons. If you are about to embark on a spring cleaning and organizing mission, head to HomeGoods. There are so many great organizational tools and small pieces of furniture to help make the process easier. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 10 best new HomeGoods spring organization finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Small Wood Shelving Unit

HomeGoods always has great little shelving units. If you are shopping for a piece like this, make sure to measure your space first to avoid making a return trip. I loved this classic wood piece, just $129.99, which is super functional, versatile, and looks expensive.

2 These Scalloped Wicker Shelves

I recently bought my daughter a pink version of these scalloped wicker shelving units. They hold a surprising amount of stuff and cost just $59.99 each. She uses hers for all her skincare and cosmetics.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lidded Baskets

Any professional organizer will tell you that HomeGoods is a top resource for all types of baskets. I especially like these lidded bins, as they are great for hiding and stashing items. You can also stack them. The one on the right is just $29.99.

4 Printed Boxes

HomeGoods is also the best place to buy decorative but functional boxes. Use these for closets, crafting spaces, offices, or anywhere else in your home. You can stack them or nest them.

5 Linen Storage Boxes

If you are organizing a closet or linen closet, these storage boxes will make the process easier. There were a few different sizes available at my store.

6 Laundry Bins

I also loved these rolling laundry bins. I need to organize my laundry room, so I am considering getting a few of them.

7 A Sofa Jewelry Organizer

You probably aren’t hunting for a jewelry organizer in the form of a grandmillenial sofa, but here we have one. This jewelry box opens up with plenty of designated spaces for rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Get it for $16.99.

8 This Slender Dresser

This slender dresser is perfect for a bathroom or a small space in your bedroom. I love the upscale, timeless design, with natural wood and wicker paired with acrylic and gold accents.

9 More Storage Boxes

I found lots of other storage box options. There are so many beautiful patterns in various shapes and sizes.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 Cosmetics Organizers

If you are organizing your bathroom, HomeGoods has so many products to get the job done. Again, assess your needs before you buy.