11 Best New Target Patio Finds Under $20 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Target patio finds under $20, from tabletop tiki torches to a rain chain planter.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target’s patio section is doing something right this July, especially in the realm of simple outdoor decor. This week’s drop includes wind chimes, a rain chain hanging planter, a foam plaid garden kneeler, a set of tabletop tiki torches, and a resin accent table that rounds out any outdoor seating arrangement without demanding a budget meeting first. Everything here lands at $20 or under, and most will make people want to get out early and stay outside long past sunset. If you’re ready to spruce up your porch or patio, here are eleven finds worth picking up now.

1 Woven Outdoor Chair Seat Cushion

Comfort is king, especially over the summer, which is why this 18×20 woven cushion is an ideal patio addition just right for July. This Threshold woven outdoor chair seat cushion has the texture and weight of something more expensive and holds up through regular outdoor use. It’s $20.

2 TIKI 3-Pack Sunset Sands Tabletop Torch Glass Set

These three tabletop torches come in a “sunset sands” design—three coordinated but mismatched colors in a matte palette that look great on a patio table. This TIKI 3-pack tabletop torch glass set is $19.99 and makes any patio dinner feel more atmospheric with its warm, flickering light.

3 34.85-Inch Iron Eclectic Sun and Stars Wind Chime

A sun and stars motif on a gold iron wind chime has a celestial, slightly bohemian quality that sets it apart from standard tubular chimes. This Olivia & May sun and stars wind chime hangs at nearly 35 inches: substantial enough to make a visual statement on a porch or under a pergola. It’s $17.29.

4 Foam Patterned Garden Kneeler

A garden kneeler with a bold plaid pattern is the rare practical tool that also looks great while you’re using it. This Threshold bold plaid foam garden kneeler provides cushioning for extended time spent planting, weeding, or tending to raised beds. It’s $15.

5 Woodstock 14-Inch Bronze Aluminum Wind Chime

Woodstock Chimes is one of the most consistently well-regarded brands in the wind chime category. They tune their chimes to specific musical scales rather than leaving the pitch to chance. This Woodstock 14-inch bronze aluminum 5-tube wind chime is $19.99 and the most unique find in this week’s patio drop.

6 Room Essentials Resin Patio Accent Table

Placed between two outdoor chairs, an accent table that holds a drink, a candle, or a plant is the patio piece that brings people together. This Room Essentials black resin patio accent table is $15 and weather-resistant enough to stay outside through the season.

7 Room Essentials Cylinder Spotlight

A cylinder spotlight directs light at a specific area rather than diffusing it generally, especially useful for illuminating a plant, a pathway edge, or a garden feature that gets lost after dark. This Room Essentials cylinder spotlight is $10 and the most straightforwardly functional lighting find in this week’s drop.

8 Unique Bargains Magnetic Walnut Vintage Doorbell

Positioned on your door, this magnetic walnut vintage doorbell will remind you of all the best summer country stores. It has the warm, natural material quality of a vintage shopkeeper’s bell, but will cost you just $20.

9 VIP Rain Chain Hanging Planter with Pots

A rain chain hanging planter turns a vertical outdoor space into a tiered garden display with multiple small pots cascading down from a single hook, each holding something different. This VIP rain chain hanging planter is $17.99 and the most distinctive garden accent in this week’s Target selection.

10 Unique Bargains Dragonfly Clips Waterproof 3D Garden Stakes

Three-dimensional dragonfly stakes feel fun and playful in your garden, and the depth and detail on these make them look genuinely decorative rather than like something from a dollar store. These Unique Bargains dragonfly 3D garden stakes are waterproof for outdoor use and $15.19.

11 Unique Bargains Shell Sea Glass Outdoor Wind Chime

Sea glass and shell wind chimes have a coastal, collected quality that really set the summer scene (the sound is softer, the look is more organic). This Unique Bargains shell sea glass wind chime is $19.69 and the most textural wind chime in this week’s selection.