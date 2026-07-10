7 Best New Cracker Barrel Patio Accessories Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 7 Cracker Barrel patio accessories, from padded seat cushions to patriotic wreaths.

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Are you on the hunt for a few key items to spruce up your patio? Head on over to Cracker Barrel. The restaurant’s Old Country Store carries some of the best household items, including everything you need to get your porch or patio all set for lounging. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Cracker Barrel patio accessories hitting shelves now.

1 Glass Pumpkin Stained Glass

I can’t believe that Cracker Barrel is already selling fall and Halloween decor. This glass pumpkin wall hanging catches light beautifully, adding depth to a plain porch wall, and getting your patio ready for the next season. Get it for $24.99.

2 Angel Wind Chimes

Wind chimes are a great outdoor decoration, adding beauty but also sound. This angel wind chime produces a soft, gentle sound whenever a breeze passes through, reminding you what a great purchase it was for just $19.99.

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3 Padded Seat Cushions

Cracker Barrel sells lots of rocking chairs and other patio furniture. But if you already have chairs but want to refresh them, get this XL chair cushion that fits generously on rocking chairs or porch seating, giving extra support for longer sits. It’s a simple way to make porch time cozier for just $24.99 per piece, and it comes in blue, red, and beige.

4 A Metal Flower Arrangement

If you travel a lot and can’t keep patio flowers alive, these metal flowers are the next best thing. The piece is weatherproof but still adds a much-needed dose of color and greenery. It’s a low-effort way to keep a porch looking lively year-round for just $14.99.

5 So Many Birdhouses

A birdhouse adds some life to a porch beyond just decor, especially if it actually attracts a few feathered visitors. This wooden birdhouse has a classic, simple design that fits with almost any outdoor style, and it’s sturdy enough to handle the elements season after season. It’s on sale for $23.99.

6 A Butterfly Wall Hanging

This blue glass butterfly wall hanging catches the light and adds some bold color to your patio. Hang it on a window or directly on a porch wall. Its glass detailing makes it stand out from typical metal yard art. It’s on sale for $17.99.

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7 Subhead Goes Right Here

I am obsessed with this patriotic, shaved wood wreath, which adds a textured, rustic look that feels handmade. “This hangs on my front door. I’ve had this for a couple years. Holds up well,” a shopper writes about the $29.99 item. “Have it on my front door. Love it,” adds another.