Shop 11 Cracker Barrel summer decor finds under $15, from ghost coasters to cow creamers.

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Summer is in full swing now that July 4th is behind us. If you are still on the hunt for smaller decorative items, head on over to Cracker Barrel. There are so many products that will spruce up your home without doing much damage. From coasters to wall art and everything in between, get ready to be impressed. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel summer decor finds under $15.

1 Coasters

Cracker Barrel always has a great deal on marble coasters, swapping styles seasonally with a set of four usually selling for under $15. The new Halloween collection is already here, which includes spooky-themed ghosters, aka Marble Ghost Coasters for $14.99.

2 An Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl

If you are starting to collect fall decor, Cracker Barrel has you covered. I can’t believe this Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl is just $14.99. It is sculpted like and has the actual texture of an oak leaf. It is selling out fast online, so if it isn’t available, check your local store.

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3 This Pumpkin-Shaped Harvest Art

The new Harvest collection is becoming an instant favorite at Cracker Barrel. And trust me: The best items will be sold out by the time the kids go back to school. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99.

4 A Haunted Typewriter Ornament

Get into the spooky spirit this Halloween by setting up a Halloween tree. Cracker Barrel has so many fun ornaments to decorate it with, and they are all super affordable. One of my favorites is this Haunted Typewriter Ornament for $4.99.

5 An LED Black Window Spider Ornament

If you want an elevated ornament that lights up, pick up one of the LED-powered styles. The LED Black Widow Spider Ornament is a creepy crawler for $9.99. “I wasn’t going to buy this but them I saw it lit up and I was hooked. It’s a larger plastic piece so if you are putting it on a tree, it need to be a larger one. Otherwise hang it wherever and you got a great focal point,” a shopper writes.

6 A Cow Creamer Pitcher

I love Cracker Barrel because it always has functional items that double as decor, like this white ceramic cow creamer pitcher. It has a classic shape that works on a coffee bar, a breakfast table, or displayed on an open shelf. Pour cream or milk from the spout. The price? Just $12.99.

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7 Cute As a Bug Sign

There are always so many adorable and kitschy signs at Cracker Barrel, priced to sell. This Cute As A Bug Sign is currently on sale for just $5.99, originally $9.99. “I bought this to use as part of decor for my granddaughters first birthday party. It is well made and sturdy and will be cute sitting on a shelf or on a dresser,” a shopper writes.

8 And, This When Life Gives You Lemons Sign

This “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign is another favorite of shoppers, especially perfect for margarita lovers. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the fresh-squeezed piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

9 Salt and Pepper Shakers

Salt and pepper shakers are among Cracker Barrel’s most collectible items, with many shoppers displaying the beautiful glass items on shelves as decorations. A new style is the Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set, selling for $12.99.

10 Owl with Pumpkin Sitter

Shelf sitters are another of Cracker Barrel’s trademark items. They are small, decorative items designed to sit and hang over a shelf. The store drops new styles seasonally. A new one is this Owl with Pumpkin Sitter for just $9.99.

11 A Little Decorative Acorn

This Decorative Carved Acorn is another new item in the Harvest collection and is one of the cheapest items in it for $3.99. The little item will look great in a decorative, fall-themed curation.