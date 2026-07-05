11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in July

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel decor finds for July, from a woven vase basket to a scale clock.

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Cracker Barrel’s July decor section is all about range: a faux black scale clock for $49.99 sits a few shelves away from a $12.99 pig figurine. A woven vase basket at $59.99 is the anchor piece; a tile animal wall hanging and a flower petal wall decor round out a wall gallery waiting to happen. The store continues to reward people who actually browse: slow, intentional, country-style. Here are the eleven finds worth knowing about at Cracker Barrel this July.

1 Hydrangea Wall Decor

Hydrangeas are the flower ambassadors of summer, making this wall decorr piece perfectly suited for the months to come. At $17.99, it’s a strong pick for a bedroom, a hallway, or a bathroom wall that needs something without needing something complicated.

2 Tile Animal Wall Decor

Tile-style wall art brings a crafted, artisan quality to a wall that standard framed prints don’t: the texture and dimensional quality give it presence from across a room. This tile animal wall decor is $29.99 and the kind of find that Cracker Barrel stocks better than most retailers because it fits the store’s aesthetic so naturally.

3 Oak Leaf Decorative Bowl

This oak leaf motif has an autumnal quality that also works through summer—the natural, botanical reference reads well against wood tones, neutrals, and greens without being tied to any single season. This oak leaf decorative bowl is $14.99. Buy it now and you’ll be steps ahead come fall.

4 Clay Vase Decor

You can’t go wrong with a textured clay vase that lets the finish speak for itself. This clay vase decor piece stands alone effectively or holds a beautiful bouquet for just $19.99.

5 Small Metal Palm Tree Candle Holder

A palm tree silhouette in metal is a summer accent that looks just right on a porch table, a patio ledge, or a living room shelf without requiring a coastal theme to justify it. This small metal palm tree candle holder is $24.99 and a strong outdoor-to-indoor transitional accent.

6 Metal Ribbon Photo Frame

This metal ribbon photo frame has a sweet (but not saccharine) quality that instantly includes it’s design as part of the display. Whether it’s a big win on the field, a graduation day, or something else that makes your heart swell with pride, it’s the perfect way to commemorate a truly special achievement. It’s $21.99.

7 Tic-Tac-Toe Table Game

A tabletop tic-tac-toe set is the living room or porch accent that doubles as an actual activity. It sits out looking decorative and gets picked up the moment anyone needs something to do with their hands. This tic-tac-toe table game is $29.99 and one of the more interactive finds in July’s Cracker Barrel drop.

8 Woven Vase Basket

At 59.99, this is the statement piece of the week’s drop: a woven vase basket that sits between functional and sculptural, holding stems or standing alone as a floor or shelf anchor. It has a natural material quality that makes a room feel more organic.

9 Faux Black Scale Clock

A faux scale clock in black adds an instant sense of history—the kind of industrial, collected detail that looks like it came from somewhere with a story. This faux black scale clock is $49.99 and the most substantial wall decor investment in this week’s selection.

10 Pig Figurine

This pig figurine is small and understated, but adds a specific country-cute charm that you won’t find elsewhere. A whimsical, low-commitment accent that works in a kitchen, a living room, or anywhere a little personality is welcome, it’s $12.99.

11 Flower Petal Wall Decor

Dimensional flower petal wall decor has a sculptural quality that flat art doesn’t—the petals catch light differently throughout the day and create a subtle shifting effect on the wall. This flower petal wall decor is $24.99 and one of the most versatile and visually dynamic pieces in this week’s Cracker Barrel drop.