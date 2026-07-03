11 Best New Cracker Barrel Kitchen Finds Under $20

Shop 11 Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $20, from ghost cat mugs to pink cake stands.

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Are you looking for some fun but affordable items to spruce up your prepping, cooking, and eating spaces? Head on over to the Old Country Store at Cracker Barrel. The store, which is attached to the favorite restaurant, has so many fantastic finds in the kitchen aisle. You can also shop the store online. Tons of items are on sale this week, and will likely sell out fast. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $20.

1 Cats, Cats, and More Cats

Do you like cooking with cats? Cracker Barrel has you covered with a great selection of feline-friendly items at Cracker Barrel. The Calico Cats Drying Mat is on sale for $7.49, and the paw-shaped Cat Grabber Mitts, available in a set of two, are also on sale for $9.74.

2 A Halloween Black Cat Mug

What happens when a black cat meets a pumpkin pail? This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, another fun Halloween find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

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3 So Many Collectible Salt and Pepper Shakers

The majority of salt and pepper shakers, which are some of Cracker Barrel’s most collected items, are under $15. Shoppers buy them in sets and keep them on shelves as decorations. This Squirrel Salt and Pepper Set is quickly becoming one of the store’s hottest new fall products, selling for $12.99.

4 And, the Pink Petal Cake Stand Is on Sale

The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand, scalloped like a flower’s petals, is part of the “Summer Cottage” collection. It is one of our favorites and is on sale for $17.24. The gorgeous glassware is the perfect display for all your freshly baked cakes.

5 Wall Art

Don’t forget to decorate your kitchen walls. I love all the silly, fun novelty signs at Cracker Barrel, including this “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

6 Marble Coasters Shaped Like Ghosts

Another trademark Cracker Barrel item for under $15? Coaster sets. They add new designs seasonally, and the newest addition is the Marble Ghost Coasters. These are sold in a set of four for $14.99 and come wrapped in twine.

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7 Kitty Measuring Cups

Yet, more kitties! Since Cracker Barrel makes everything more fun, why shouldn’t measuring flour, sugar, and other ingredients in your kitchen be a feline celebration? The Cat Measuring Cups Set is $12.99.

8 Pumpkin Wall Art

The new Harvest collection just landed at Cracker Barrel and has lots of items under $15. There are some great little affordable items in the line that are perfect for kitchen decor, including this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99.

9 Turtle Measuring Cups

Similar to the cat design, this Turtle Measuring Cup Set is so cute, you won’t want to keep it hidden in your cabinet and is currently on sale for $11.24. “I love this product and would buy again! “I collect different measuring cups and spoons and love the turtle!” a shopper writes.

10 Pretty Placemats

This Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat, made of cotton and featuring a gorgeous nature-inspired design, is one of many placemats Cracker Barrel sells cheaply. Get one for $6.99. According to shoppers, it looks and feels like a designer piece.

11 And, the Summer S’mores Salt and Pepper Shakers

The Marshmallow Mini Salt Shaker is part of a series that includes s’mores and a log fire, and is one of my favorite summer-inspired items for just $1.49. Shoppers are buying them fast. “Cute summer salt shaker!” one writes. “Great shaker for either use or display, goes perfectly with the smores and campfire shakers currently out, not to mention its chocolate-covered pepper shaker partner.”