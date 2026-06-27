11 Best New Cracker Barrel Home Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel home finds under $20, from a pig colander to cat measuring cups.

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Cracker Barrel’s home section keeps delivering on charm without asking much of the wallet. This roundup mixes practical kitchen tools with playful animal-themed pieces, plus a candle to round things out. Nothing here breaks $20, making it an easy list to shop from top to bottom. Here are eleven finds worth picking up at Cracker Barrel on your very next buttermilk biscuit run.

1 Faux Marble Decorative Bowl

A faux marble finish gives this bowl an upscale look without the weight or price of real stone. This decorative bowl works well as a catch-all for keys and small items or simply as a standalone accent. It’s $14 and a clean addition to any entryway or console table.

2 Cat Measuring Cups Set

These cute, cat-shaped measuring cups make basic baking tools much more fun to use. The collection includes multiple sizes for everyday baking and cooking needs—a playful upgrade for any cat lover’s kitchen at just $12.99.

3 Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters

Marble coasters in the shape of pigs bring a whimsical touch to coffee tables while still protecting surfaces from condensation. This set of 4 pig-shaped marble coasters holds up well to regular use. For just $12.99 for the set, it’s an easy gift idea, too.

This decorative chain link piece mixes wood and resin for a textured, modern look that works on a shelf or table. It adds visual interest without needing much explanation—a simple way to fill empty shelf space for $10.

5 Calico Cats Drying Mat

Another must-have home item for cat-lowers: This calico cats drying mat absorbs water well and gives dishes a place to dry that doesn’t look purely utilitarian. It’s $9.99 and a cute swap for a plain dish towel.

6 Pig Colander

The pig colander is sized well for draining pasta or rinsing vegetables. At $19.99, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a fun statement piece for the kitchen—one that gives the whole kitchen a bit of country charm.

7 Cow Creamer Pitcher

A cow-shaped creamer pitcher adds some farmhouse style to a coffee or tea service. This cow creamer pitcher holds enough cream or milk for a few servings without needing refills constantly. It’s $12.99 and a cheerful addition to any breakfast table.

8 Glass Tumbler with Bamboo Lid

A bamboo lid gives this glass tumbler a natural, eco-friendly look that pairs well with most kitchen styles. The glass tumbler with bamboo lid works well for both hot and cold drinks throughout the day. At $12.99, it’s a practical and pretty drinkware option.

9 Cat Grabber Mitts

Last one for the cat-lovers in the room: This set of 2 cat-paw grabber mitts provides solid grip and heat protection while baking or cooking. It’s $12.99 for the pair, making it a fun and inexpensive upgrade for your kitchen.

10 VH Home Fragrance 14oz Wooded Lavender Aurora Jar Candle

This candle combines woodsy and lavender notes for a calming scent that works well in a living room or bedroom. The VH Home Fragrance Wooded Lavender Aurora candle burns evenly thanks to its 14oz jar size. At $14.99, it’s a solid choice for anyone who prefers a more grounded, earthy fragrance.

11 Wine Glass

A classic wine glass rounds out this lineup with something simple and versatile for everyday use or entertaining. This wine glass has a clean shape that works for both reds and whites without needing a whole specialty set. A solid pickup for building out a glassware collection, it’s $17.99.