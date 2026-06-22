Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel finds, from turtle blow molds to marble ghost cutting boards.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is officially here and Cracker Barrel is heating up with so many amazing items all over the store. The new arrivals section keeps getting new merchandise, and I am loving everything there. From brand new blow molds and candles to textiles and lamps that look like they could be from Pottery Barn, you never know what you will find at the Old Country Store themed retail space. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves this month.

1 A Tutle Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel shoppers collect the store’s original and unique blow molds, which come out regularly. One of the latest-and-greatest designs is this Green Turtle Blow Mold, which is on sale for $44.99. It is shaped like a green turtle and is a definite conversation-sparker.

2 A Tropical Sunrise Candle

Cracker Barrel sells lots of great candles. WoodWick Tropical Sunrise Medium Trilogy Jar Candle is a perfect summer scent for your home. We love the Blue Java Banana scent, a blend of exotic blue java banana, pineapple, sweet mango, and creamy coconut milk. Get each fruity candle for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

3 A Pottery Barn Looking Quilted Throw

I love this Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw, which is just $49.99, but looks like it could cost triple that at a store like Pottery Barn. The fabulous floral pattern is attention-grabbing yet neutral, and the other side features a checkered pattern if you get bored with the flowers.

4 Beaded Lemon Placemats

The Beaded Lemon Placemats are such a bougie way to tap into the lemon trend and look like something you would find at an expensive home store. There are other gorgeous placemats if you are looking for a different style, including the Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat and the Seahorse Placemat.

5 A Shell Fountain

The Seashell Fountain, $64.99, is a new customer favorite with seriously chic coastal vibes. Water gently flows over layers of ceramic shells, creating a peaceful trickle that adds a calm ambiance to your space. It is sold out online but you might be able to score one in the store.

6 A Pottery Barn Looking Lamp

The store has so many unique lighting options in stock right now, including this Black Metal Floor Lamp, $159.99. It has an expensive-looking matte black base and a dangling chandelier-like shade. It honestly looks like something you’d find at Pottery Barn for double the price.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

7 Marble and Wood Pig Coasters

The marble and wood coasters are also great at Cracker Barrel and are offered in various shapes throughout the year. Right now, they have Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters sold in a set of four for $12.99. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable.

8 A Ghost Cutting Board

Don’t get spooked, but Halloween is already happening at Cracker Barrel. This season, CB is bringing out the Marble Ghost Cutting Board for just $27.99. There are also matching Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99.

9 Luxe Earrings

Cracker Barrel’s jewelry is seriously impressive. Shoppers love the Cage CZ Ball Drop Silver Earrings for just $9.99. “They are absolutely stunning. I absolutely love these earrings they are so perfect for every occasion but I will most likely wear them every day,” one shopper declares. “They are so sparkly!” adds another.

10 Twine Wrapped LED Candles

This LED Candle Set Of 3 is so beachy and coastal-chic, and the trio costs just $27.99. The set “brings a soft coastal glow with its blue gradient finish and natural twine detail at the base,” the description reads. Each offers a warm, flickering light that creates a relaxing atmosphere, no flame required!

11 This Fruity Tumbler

Shoppers love the Easy Peasy 22 Oz tumbler with a straw, which will help you achieve the hot look while keeping you cool. It now comes in a juicy lemon pattern. “I just bought this tumbler a few days ago and used it during work today, and it kept my iced coffee cold all day! It’s also super cute and makes me happy by just looking at it,” a reviewer said.