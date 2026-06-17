11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Selling Fast

Refresh your home for the season with these popular new decorations and exclusives.

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It’s almost officially summer time, and Cracker Barrel has a great variety of seasonal decor shoppers can’t get enough of. The restaurant chain is known for down-home comfort food classics, and the official shop doesn’t disappoint either; with cute, homey, and quaint items well worth adding to your list. If you’re looking for a warm-weather refresh, Cracker Barrel’s new decor items will add some sunshine to your home: Here are 11 items selling fast, so grab them while you can!

1 Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box

This Dolphin and Baby Decorative Box ($29.99) is a bestselling item that is cute as can be. This pewter trinket box has a hand-applied enamel with sparkling accents, and is perfect as a gift or just special room decor. There are just a few left so move fast!

2 Squirrel with Acorn Blow Mold

The Squirrel with Acorn Blow Mold ($49.99) is a charming new decor item from Cracker Barrel. “We love the blow molds from Cracker Barrel! They are well-made and cute. I definitely recommend them,” one happy shopper said.

3 Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor

The new Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor ($14.99) is a Cracker Barrel exclusive. This framed painting combines white florals and neutral tones, bringing soft farmhouse beauty to any tabletop or wall, and is a classic part of the new Farmhouse Collection. The distressed frame gives this item a nice rustic air.

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4 Faux Marble Decorative Bowl

This Faux Marble Decorative Bowl is on sale for $34.99 to $10.50, a fantastic deal. This bowl has a smooth stone-inspired finish, and is nice and neutral so you can place it pretty much anywhere. At that price it’s worth getting two!

5 Thank You Handkerchief Cards Set

Thank you cards are so useful to keep around, and these Thank You Handkerchief Cards Set are a must-have. These cards have a floral design with heartfelt messages that makes every note feel extra special. For $14.99, these new cards are a must-have.

6 Diamond Dott Coaster Kit Cats

These 4 Pack Diamond Dott Coaster Kit Cats are perfect for the cat-lovers in your life. This kit includes everything needed to create four colorful cat face coasters using easy diamond dotting techniques that make crafting relaxing and fun. Quaint and cute, this $11.99 coaster kit is selling out fast.

7 LED Fireflies Wood Block Sign

This LED Fireflies Wood Block Sign is another Cracker Barrel exclusive. Just $10.99, this cute decor adds a soft white glow with gentle light, perfect for adding whimsy to shelves, mantels, and cozy nighttime spaces. This wood block would also make a lovely gift.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Summer Finds Under $20

8 Glass Tulip Candle Holders

Bring some sunshine into your home with the Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders ($29.99). “Wanted something simple and elegant for spring to summer decor on my fireplace and these are it,” one shopper said. “They are so beautiful. Thinking about going back and getting another set for the other side.”

9 French Fries Shelf Sitter

Bring some humor into your kitchen with the French Fries Shelf Sitter for $8.99. These cute little decor items will make your visitors smile and brighten up your space. Make sure to collect the hot dog one too.

10 Beach Ball Blow Mold

This fun Beach Ball Blow Mold ($69.99) will bring the beach into your home. Bright and fun, this decoration glows thanks to being battery-operated. Bear in mind this is different from the other blow molds which are electric.

11 Black Metal Small Candle Stick

This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is $14.99, and made of 100% cast iron. This Cracker Barrel exclusive candle stick has a neutral matte finish, making it perfect for both traditional and modern decor. And it will look fantastic come Halloween!