11 Best New Cracker Barrel Kitchen Finds Shoppers Love This Week

Cracker Barrel kitchen finds for cooking, serving, and seasonal decor.

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When it comes to kitchen upgrades and decor, Cracker Barrel might not be your first stop. However, the restaurant’s Old Country Store is a treasure trove of hosting essentials, vintage-inspired bakeware, and unique table accents. You can also shop Lodge cast iron cookware and accessories. Below, discover the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds shoppers can’t stop raving about.

1 Cooler Salt & Pepper Set

Cracker Barrel is known for its kitschy salt and pepper shakers, including this summer-themed Cooler Salt & Pepper Set ($13). The duo is a creative alternative to traditional S&P shakers and takes up little space, making it a decorative addition to your countertops.

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2 The Giving Platter

Start a new tradition amongst friends and family with The Giving Platter ($30), a thoughtful serving tray designed to celebrate shared meals and memories. It’s made from durable stoneware that’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe for added convenience.

3 Hostess Apron

Everyone knows the most important tool in your cooking arsenal is a good apron. This pretty Hostess Apron ($17) features a green gingham skirt with a tie-waist and front patch pocket, plus a white bodice accented with pink trim and a floral design.

4 Pink Glass Cake Stand

Proudly display made-from-scratch cookies, pastries, and other baked treats on this Pink Glass Cake Stand ($23). Featuring a pedestal base and scalloped edges that resemble flower petals, it’s elegant enough to leave out on your countertop even when it’s not in use.

5 Strawberry Decal Dinner Napkins

Dress up your table with these Strawberry Decal Dinner Napkins ($8). The berry, floral, and blue stripe design feels perfectly on par for summer entertaining, from backyard BBQs to park picnics.

6 Wooden Serving Utensil Set

Ditch micro-plastics with this eco-friendly Wooden Serving Utensil Set (on sale for $7). The spoon-and-fork paring is ideal for serving salad and side dishes.

7 8-Piece Covered Bowl Set

This 8-Piece Covered Bowl Set ($60) gets the job done—whether you’re mixing ingredients, tossing salads, serving side dishes, transporting meals, or storing leftovers. The bowls are equipped with anti-skid bases and come in an assortment of sizes.

8 Lodge 10.5″ Cast Iron Griddle

There’s nothing this Lodge 10.5″ Cast Iron Griddle ($30) can’t whip up. For breakfast, how about griddled pancakes, eggs served any way, and crispy hash browns? On the menu for lunch and dinner is smash burgers, paninas, steak with grilled veggies, or seared scallops. And don’t forget about a warm skillet cookie for dessert.

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9 Bandana Hot Handle Holders

These Bandana Hot Handle Holders (two for $8) conveniently slip onto the handles of your pots and pants for safe handling (up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit). The insides are lined with silicone for a studier grip.

10 Farm Animal Serving Bowl

Bring a farmhouse feel to your table with the Farm Animal Serving Bowl ($25), finished in a beige gingham pattern with a barn motif. Designed for everyday convenience, it’s both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

11 Sea Turtle Sink Strainer & Scrubby Set

Stop waste from clogging your drains and get your dishes squeaky clean with this Sea Turtle Sink Strainer & Scrubby Set ($10). The beachy design brings a summery vibe to your kitchen.